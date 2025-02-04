Indian High Commission Attack Case: Patiala House Court Grants Bail To Inderpal Singh Gaba

The Patiala House Court has granted bail to Inderpal Singh Gaba, a London resident, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the 2023 attack on the Indian High Commission in London.

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday has granted bail to Inderpal Singh Gaba, a London resident, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the 2023 attack on the Indian High Commission in London.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court’s order, delivered by Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav on January 29, 2025, noted that Gaba’s role in the incident appeared to be limited to the protest on March 22, 2023.

The NIA linked him to the incident on that date but failed to establish any involvement in a prior demonstration on March 19, 2023.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court emphasized that Gaba was neither present nor involved in the initial demonstration on March 19, nor did he play a part in organizing or supporting it. No evidence connected him to the violence or vandalism during the protest on March 19, and the NIA could not prove a conspiracy involving Gaba for either protest.

The court observed that while the accusations against him regarding the March 22 protest were serious—specifically insulting national honor—there was no evidence linking him to any violent acts.

Therefore, the case did not fall under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act), which would normally prohibit bail for those accused of such crimes.

Judge Yadav noted that Gaba had been in custody for over nine months without trial, and the proceedings were likely to take a long time. The court stated that in such circumstances, it was not appropriate to keep someone detained for a prolonged period based on allegations that have yet to be fully proven.

The court also considered Gaba’s age and lack of prior criminal history in granting bail.

The NIA had opposed the bail, arguing that Gaba, being a foreign national, posed a flight risk. The agency expressed concern that he might flee the country to avoid facing trial.

However, the court ruled that restrictions could be imposed to prevent Gaba from fleeing the country, and the evidence presented by the NIA, primarily a video showing Gaba allegedly vandalizing property during the protest, was insufficient to justify detention.

The NIA’s investigation had revealed that Gaba participated in the protest with other Khalistani supporters, but there was no direct evidence linking him to any unlawful acts.

In his defense, Gaba’s lawyer, Advocate Arun Khatri, argued that the NIA’s accusations were based solely on the March 22 protest.

He stated that Gaba was not involved in the March 19 protest, which the NIA had initially focused on, and that the video footage of the March 22 protest did not conclusively show Gaba engaging in vandalism or any criminal activity.

On September 5, 2024, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Gaba, identifying him as a key agitator in the anti-India protest outside the Indian High Commission in London, which was part of a broader Khalistani secessionist movement.

The NIA alleged that the attack on the High Commission was a retaliatory act in response to actions taken by the Punjab police against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, aimed at furthering the secessionist cause.

Gaba was arrested on April 25, 2024, after an earlier detention in December 2023 when he attempted to return to India from London via Pakistan. NIA’s investigation included the seizure of Gaba’s mobile phone, which contained incriminating videos and photos related to the incident.

While the NIA maintains that Gaba’s actions were part of a larger conspiracy to push for Khalistan, the court’s ruling highlighted that, based on the evidence available, Gaba was not involved in the initial protest and could not be held indefinitely without further legal proceedings.

Read More: ‘Waiting For Some Muhurat?’: Supreme Court Slams Assam Govt For Not Deporting Illegal Immigrants