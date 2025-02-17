Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin

Jatinder Singh, one of the 112 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States to Amritsar on Sunday, shared his harrowing experience of being detained for two weeks in a US detention camp.

Indian Illegal Immigrant Jatinder Singh Shares Horrifying Experience, Turban Removed And Thrown In Dustbin


Jatinder Singh, one of the 112 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the United States to Amritsar on Sunday, shared his harrowing experience of being detained for two weeks in a US detention camp. Singh, 23, who had attempted to enter the US illegally in November 2024, described being subjected to mistreatment, including forced removal of his turban and inadequate food.

He also claimed that US authorities threw his turban into a trash bin after forcing him to take it off, an action he found deeply humiliating.

Singh explained that he had been seeking better opportunities abroad to support his family due to limited job prospects in Amritsar. He detailed how he had been in shackles for 36 hours during the flight back to India, which was aboard a US military aircraft.

According to Singh, the conditions on the flight were harsh, with restricted movement, lack of food, and limited access to bathroom facilities.

In an interview with India Today TV, Singh recounted how he was persuaded by an agent to undertake the perilous journey to the US, paying a total of Rs 50 lakh for the trip. He shared that his family sold their land and jewelry to cover the costs. Singh was promised a safe passage into the US, first by traversing the dense jungles of Panama, followed by a flight to Mexico, before finally entering the US border. However, the agent disappeared midway through the journey, and Singh was caught by US border police upon reaching the US.

The US authorities’ treatment of Singh and other deported immigrants has sparked criticism, particularly regarding the conditions on the deportation flights. On February 5, a similar incident occurred when 104 Indian deportees arrived in Amritsar, with some claiming they had been shackled for the entire flight. Concerns were also raised about Sikh youths being forced to travel without turbans, which prompted backlash from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Singh, now back in India, emphasized that he had no intention of attempting to leave the country again. “I will now look for work here in India and never consider going abroad,” he stated, reflecting on the ordeal that has left him disillusioned with the dream of settling abroad.

In total, over 300 Indian immigrants have been deported from the US across multiple flights in recent weeks. The largest group of deportees, including those from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, have been brought back under controversial circumstances, leading to widespread discussions on the treatment of illegal immigrants.

