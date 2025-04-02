Indian Navy Seizes Over 2,500 Kg of Narcotics in Major Operation at Sea

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Indian Navy’s frontline warship, INS Tarkash, has seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This successful anti-drug operation underscores India's continued commitment to maritime security and combating illegal activities at sea.

Indian Navy’s frontline warship, INS Tarkash, has seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials confirmed.

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the Indian Navy’s frontline warship, INS Tarkash, has seized over 2,500 kg of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials confirmed on Wednesday. This successful anti-drug operation underscores India’s continued commitment to maritime security and combating illegal activities at sea.

The operation was carried out after the Indian Navy received intelligence inputs on March 31 regarding suspicious movements of certain vessels in the region. Acting swiftly, the Navy launched a systematic search operation to track and intercept the suspect vessels.

How the Navy Tracked the Suspicious Vessel

According to officials, the operation was a coordinated effort involving:

The INS Tarkash, a stealth frigate known for its advanced surveillance capabilities. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, which provided aerial reconnaissance.

The Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai, which assisted in tracking and communication.

Using these resources, the Navy closely monitored all suspicious vessels in the vicinity, interrogating each one to determine any illegal activities. After careful assessment, INS Tarkash intercepted and boarded a suspect dhow (a traditional sailing vessel), which was behaving unusually.

Boarding and Search Operation Uncovers Huge Drug Haul

Once the suspicious vessel was identified, INS Tarkash launched its onboard helicopter to observe the dhow’s movements and ensure that no other criminal vessels were operating in the area.

A specialist boarding team, along with Marine Commandos (MARCOS), was deployed to search the vessel thoroughly.

During the search, several sealed packets were discovered hidden in different compartments and cargo holds of the dhow.

Upon further investigation, the team found a huge cache of narcotic substances, totaling over 2,500 kg.

Breakdown of the Seized Drugs

The seized drugs included:

✅ 2,386 kg of hashish

✅ 121 kg of heroin

The enormous quantity of narcotics found suggests that the vessel was part of a major international drug smuggling network, possibly operating between South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Crew Interrogated for Smuggling Network Links

After securing the vessel, the INS Tarkash brought the dhow under its control, ensuring that it could not escape or destroy any evidence. The crew members onboard were subjected to comprehensive questioning to determine:

Their modus operandi (method of operation).

Possible links to organized crime or terrorist groups.

Details of other similar smuggling operations in the area.

The Indian Navy spokesperson emphasized that the interrogation process would help authorities identify larger smuggling networks and their funding sources.

India’s Growing Role in Maritime Security and Anti-Smuggling Efforts

This successful operation is part of India’s larger maritime security strategy aimed at combating:

🔹 Drug trafficking in the Indian Ocean region

🔹 Smuggling operations linked to terror financing

🔹 Illegal activities threatening regional stability

The Indian Navy has been actively patrolling international waters to prevent the illegal transportation of contraband, which often has far-reaching consequences, including funding terrorism and organized crime.

This is not the first time India has intercepted drug-laden vessels. In recent years, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard have successfully disrupted multiple smuggling networks, particularly in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, which have become key transit routes for illicit activities.