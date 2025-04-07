Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

India to seal ₹63,000-cr deal this month for 26 Rafale M jets for Navy. First deliveries expected by 2029, replacing ageing MiG-29Ks on INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya.

In a significant boost to India’s maritime defence, the Ministry of Defence is close to finalising a ₹63,000-crore deal to acquire 26 Rafale M fighter jets from France for the Indian Navy. These advanced jets, specially designed for aircraft carrier operations, will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet and enhance the Navy’s air combat capabilities.

According to sources, the deal is in its final approval stage, with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to greenlight it in the coming weeks. This is a government-to-government contract between India and France.

The contract will include 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale M jets, along with a full support package covering logistics, fleet maintenance, Navy personnel training, and manufacturing components in India under offset commitments.

Deliveries are expected to begin four years after the signing of the agreement, with the first batch likely to arrive by the end of 2029. The complete delivery is scheduled to be finished by 2031. These jets will be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers – the Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant.

The Rafale M is a naval variant of the well-known Rafale fighter, built specifically for aircraft carriers. It comes equipped with reinforced landing gear, arrester hooks, and a strong airframe to handle Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) operations, suitable for India’s carriers.

The fighter jets are loaded with advanced features such as AESA radar, the Spectra electronic warfare suite, and compatibility with long-range missiles like Meteor, Exocet, and SCALP. The aircraft can fly at Mach 1.8, has a combat range of over 1,850 km, and can be refuelled mid-air, extending its endurance during operations.

In addition to the Rafale M deal, the Indian Navy is also planning to build three new Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75. This project will be carried out in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group. These submarines will further bolster India’s underwater warfare capabilities and are part of a broader effort to modernise the Indian Navy.

This twin initiative – acquiring Rafale M jets and building new submarines – highlights India’s strategic focus on strengthening maritime defence and enhancing its readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Rafale M deal is seen as a major step forward in India’s long-term naval modernisation plan and is expected to significantly improve the operational capability of India’s aircraft carriers.

