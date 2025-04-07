Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement

India to seal ₹63,000-cr deal this month for 26 Rafale M jets for Navy. First deliveries expected by 2029, replacing ageing MiG-29Ks on INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya.

Indian Navy To Replace MiG-29Ks With 26 Rafale M Jets In ₹63,000-Cr Defence Agreement


In a significant boost to India’s maritime defence, the Ministry of Defence is close to finalising a ₹63,000-crore deal to acquire 26 Rafale M fighter jets from France for the Indian Navy. These advanced jets, specially designed for aircraft carrier operations, will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet and enhance the Navy’s air combat capabilities.

According to sources, the deal is in its final approval stage, with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to greenlight it in the coming weeks. This is a government-to-government contract between India and France.

The contract will include 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale M jets, along with a full support package covering logistics, fleet maintenance, Navy personnel training, and manufacturing components in India under offset commitments.

Deliveries are expected to begin four years after the signing of the agreement, with the first batch likely to arrive by the end of 2029. The complete delivery is scheduled to be finished by 2031. These jets will be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers – the Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Rafale M is a naval variant of the well-known Rafale fighter, built specifically for aircraft carriers. It comes equipped with reinforced landing gear, arrester hooks, and a strong airframe to handle Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) operations, suitable for India’s carriers.

The fighter jets are loaded with advanced features such as AESA radar, the Spectra electronic warfare suite, and compatibility with long-range missiles like Meteor, Exocet, and SCALP. The aircraft can fly at Mach 1.8, has a combat range of over 1,850 km, and can be refuelled mid-air, extending its endurance during operations.

In addition to the Rafale M deal, the Indian Navy is also planning to build three new Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75. This project will be carried out in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group. These submarines will further bolster India’s underwater warfare capabilities and are part of a broader effort to modernise the Indian Navy.

This twin initiative – acquiring Rafale M jets and building new submarines – highlights India’s strategic focus on strengthening maritime defence and enhancing its readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Rafale M deal is seen as a major step forward in India’s long-term naval modernisation plan and is expected to significantly improve the operational capability of India’s aircraft carriers.

ALSO READ: ‘Such Incidents Happen In Big Cities’: Karnataka Minister’s Remark On Bengaluru Sex Assault Sparks Outrage

Filed under

Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikrant Rafale M MiG-29K replacement Rafale M deal India

newsx

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film...
Bengaluru Cops Groping In

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women
Trump Urges To Have Patie

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs
newsx

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes...
newsx

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s...
newsx

US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea Against Extradition To India For 26/11 Mumbai Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film...

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Bengaluru Cops Groping In The Dark To Nab Accused Who Molested Women

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs

Trump Urges To Have Patience As Global Markets Tumble Over Tariffs

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes Public

Sex With Escorts, Lies, And A Billionaire Divorce: Rippling Co-Founder’s Explosive Fallout With Wife Goes...

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s Annamalai

Chennai: SRM University Event Sparks Buzz As Seeman Praises PM Modi, Shares Stage With BJP’s...

Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank