Monday, May 12, 2025
Indian Navy Was Ready To Strike Karachi During Operation Sindoor, Says Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral AN Pramod revealed that the Indian Navy was ready to strike Karachi during Operation Sindoor as India retaliated against terror camps in Pakistan and POK.

Indian Navy Was Ready To Strike Karachi During Operation Sindoor, Says Vice Admiral


As India executed its retaliatory military campaign, Operation Sindoor, against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), the Indian Navy stood ready to strike high-value targets, including the port city of Karachi, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint media briefing held by all three defence services, the Vice Admiral confirmed that naval forces had been forward-deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture, fully equipped and prepared to act.

“Our forces remained forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets in sea and on land, including Karachi at the time of our choosing,” said Vice Admiral Pramod.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 innocent civilians. While the Indian Army and Air Force carried out precise strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure from both air and ground, the Indian Navy remained strategically positioned at sea, conducting live-fire drills and maintaining operational readiness.

The Vice Admiral noted that the Navy’s presence forced Pakistan’s naval units to stay within harbours or very close to their coastline. Indian forces, he said, tracked all Pakistani movements closely.

“The Indian Navy maintained seamless maritime domain awareness throughout the duration and was entirely aware of the locations and movement of Pakistani units,” he added.

In the days following the Pahalgam tragedy, the Navy conducted multiple weapon firings and combat drills to reaffirm their combat readiness. These exercises were held in the Arabian Sea to revalidate tactical procedures, crew efficiency, and weapons systems.

“Within 96 hours of the terrorist attack, the Navy tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea, revalidating the crew, armament, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely,” the Navy stated on social media platform X.

Top government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised a strong response following the April 22 attack. Operation Sindoor marked India’s multifaceted retaliation, with coordinated action from all three military branches.

Vice Admiral Pramod emphasized that India’s military response remained measured, proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible, even as tensions with Pakistan heightened.

India’s response wasn’t limited to military means. In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the government took several strong measures including suspending the Indus Water Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, cancelling Pakistani visas, shutting Indian airspace to Pakistani flights, halting bilateral trade, and pushing to isolate Pakistan globally.

