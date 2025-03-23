Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians. The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians.

In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin father and his daughter were shot dead at a department store in Virginia, US. The 56-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter were working at the store when the shooting occurred. The incident took place on Thursday, shortly after the store in Accomack County had opened for the day. Authorities are investigating the situation, and details surrounding the motive of the shooting was very timid. According to reports, Police have arrested a person named George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44 years old for the charges of double murder. Advertisement · Scroll to continue What Was The Reason Behind The Killing? The investigations revealed that the accused reached the store early Thursday morning to buy liquor. He then asked about why the store was shut at night. Immediately after that he opened fire killing the father, Pradeep Patel. Patel died on the spot, his daughter, Urmi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Connection To India

Pradeep Patel, his wife Hansaben, and their daughter Urmi, originally from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, moved to the US six years ago in search of better opportunities. The family had been working at a convenience store owned by a relative, Paresh Patel, in Accomack County, Virginia. Tragically, the shooting incident took place while they were at the store, leaving the family devastated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to WAVY TV in Virginia, Paresh Patel said the two victims were his family members. “My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning. Some guy came here and just shot. I don’t know what to do,” he said. Pradeep Patel and Hansaben have two more daughters – one lives in Canada, the other in Ahmedabad.

Punishment To The Killer

The accused, Wharton, who killed the two, has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, including felony and firearms violations.

This incident has left the Patel family in complete disbelief back in Mehsana. Pradeep Patel’s uncle, Chandu Patel, said he moved to the US about 6-7 years ago. “We knew from local media reports and a viral video that they were shot dead. We spoke to his daughter, and she told us everything,” he said.

The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians. The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians.

Also Read: BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The Release Of ‘The Diplomat’