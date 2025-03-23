Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians. The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians.

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident


In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin father and his daughter were shot dead at a department store in Virginia, US. The 56-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter were working at the store when the shooting occurred. The incident took place on Thursday, shortly after the store in Accomack County had opened for the day. Authorities are investigating the situation, and details surrounding the motive of the shooting was very timid.

According to reports, Police have arrested a person named George Frazier Devon Wharton, 44 years old for the charges of double murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Was The Reason Behind The Killing?

The investigations revealed that the accused reached the store early Thursday morning to buy liquor. He then asked about why the store was shut at night. Immediately after that he opened fire killing the father, Pradeep Patel. Patel died on the spot, his daughter, Urmi succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Connection To India

Pradeep Patel, his wife Hansaben, and their daughter Urmi, originally from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, moved to the US six years ago in search of better opportunities. The family had been working at a convenience store owned by a relative, Paresh Patel, in Accomack County, Virginia. Tragically, the shooting incident took place while they were at the store, leaving the family devastated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to WAVY TV in Virginia, Paresh Patel said the two victims were his family members. “My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning. Some guy came here and just shot. I don’t know what to do,” he said. Pradeep Patel and Hansaben have two more daughters – one lives in Canada, the other in Ahmedabad.

Punishment To The Killer

The accused, Wharton, who killed the two, has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses, including felony and firearms violations.

This incident has left the Patel family in complete disbelief back in Mehsana. Pradeep Patel’s uncle, Chandu Patel, said he moved to the US about 6-7 years ago. “We knew from local media reports and a viral video that they were shot dead. We spoke to his daughter, and she told us everything,” he said.

The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians. The murder has also shocked the community in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indians.

Also Read: BJP Recalls The Rescue Of Uzma Ahmed From A Forced Marriage In Pakistan, Amid The Release Of ‘The Diplomat’

 

Filed under

India news US News

Elon Musk

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest
India’s leading airline

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks
India's Foreign Exchange

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD
Indian-Origin Father and

Indian-Origin Father and Daughter Killed in US Store Shooting Incident
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political...
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Co

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Court Pauses Investigation Into Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s Residence, Resumes April 5
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest

Here’s Why Musk’s X Has Suspended Opposition Accounts In Turkey After Mayor’s Arrest

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Refuse Airfare Data Disclosure Over Commercial Risks

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach 654.3 Billion USD, Gaining 305 Million USD

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political Future

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Urges PM Modi To Ensure Fair Delimitation, Protect Southern States’ Political...

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Court Pauses Investigation Into Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s Residence, Resumes April 5

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal Court Pauses Investigation Into Zia-ur-Rahman Barq’s Residence, Resumes April 5

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival