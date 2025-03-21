Home
Indian Railways Assistant Loco Pilot Found Hanging In Kota, Probe Underway

A 35-year-old assistant loco pilot, Lokesh Malav, was found hanging in his residence in the Ujjwal Vihar area of Kota, Rajasthan, on Thursday evening.

A 35-year-old assistant loco pilot, Lokesh Malav, was found hanging in his residence in the Ujjwal Vihar area of Kota, Rajasthan, on Thursday evening. His tragic death has sparked allegations from both his family and colleagues, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

Family Alleges Harassment

According to police reports, Malav’s brother claimed that ongoing harassment by his wife and in-laws led him to take this extreme step. The family alleged that Malav had been separated from his wife for the past two years and was not allowed to meet his four-year-old son, which had left him mentally distressed.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj confirmed that a case had been registered under relevant sections of the law, and Malav’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem on Friday. Investigators are now verifying the allegations of domestic discord.

Colleagues Blame Work Pressure, Stage Protest

While the family pointed fingers at domestic issues, Malav’s railway colleagues claimed workplace harassment was a key factor in his death. A group of employees staged a protest outside the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office, demanding an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his demise.

Sources revealed that Malav had recently tested positive for alcohol while on duty, leading to disciplinary action against him. His colleagues argued that the pressure of administrative action had taken a toll on his mental health, pushing him towards suicide.

Investigation Looks at Multiple Angles

With contrasting claims from the family and railway staff, the police are now investigating all possible angles, including work-related stress and personal issues. Authorities are also reviewing official railway records to assess the nature of disciplinary measures taken against Malav.

