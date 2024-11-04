Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways is preparing to launch a comprehensive mobile application that aims to streamline various passenger services into a single

Indian Railways is preparing to launch a comprehensive mobile application that aims to streamline various passenger services into a single, user-friendly platform. This ambitious project, referred to as a ‘super app,’ is anticipated to be rolled out by the end of the year, as reported by The Times of India.

Key Features of the Super App

The new application is designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers by enabling a variety of services in one place. Users will be able to book tickets, purchase platform passes, monitor train schedules, and perform numerous other tasks conveniently through the app.

Development and Collaboration

This initiative is being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an organization responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the information systems used by Indian Railways. The app will function in tandem with existing systems operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which provides essential ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the railways.

An official involved in the project noted, “IRCTC will continue as the interface of CRIS with passengers. Integration between IRCTC and the planned app is underway,” indicating a seamless connection between the two systems.

Current Passenger Service Applications

At present, Indian Railways offers a range of applications and websites for various passenger services. These include:

IRCTC Rail Connect: The primary platform for booking train tickets.

IRCTC eCatering Food on Track: A service for meal delivery to passengers on trains.

A service for meal delivery to passengers on trains. Rail Madad: A feedback system for passengers.

Unreserved Ticketing System: For purchasing unreserved tickets.

National Train Enquiry System: For tracking train schedules and statuses.

Among these, IRCTC Rail Connect holds exclusive rights for reserved ticket bookings and boasts more than 100 million downloads, making it the most utilized application within the Indian Railways ecosystem.

Revenue Potential and Future Prospects

Officials have expressed optimism about the financial prospects of the new super app. “IRCTC sees the ‘super app’ as another avenue for earnings,” remarked an official, highlighting the potential for increased revenue streams through the new platform.

In addition to IRCTC’s direct booking services, third-party platforms also rely on IRCTC for reservation capabilities, underlining the central role of IRCTC in the broader travel booking landscape.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, IRCTC reported impressive financial results, with a net profit of ₹1,111.26 crore and total revenue of ₹4,270.18 crore. Ticket sales alone contributed to 30.33% of the overall revenue, with over 453 million bookings made, underscoring the scale and significance of train travel in India.