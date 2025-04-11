Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Indian Railways announces ₹1.73 lakh crore investment in Maharashtra for new trains, advanced tech, suburban upgrades, and 132 station revamps across the state.

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network


In a joint announcement at the Jio World Convention Centre, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed a comprehensive plan to modernize Maharashtra’s railway system, including the Mumbai suburban rail network, with a record investment of ₹1.73 lakh crore.

Under the theme “Better Infrastructure, Better Technology, Better Trains,” the initiative focuses on easing congestion, enhancing safety, and providing a more comfortable travel experience for millions of daily commuters.

Massive Infrastructure Push

Minister Vaishnaw announced that infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹17,000 crore are already in progress. These involve over 300 kilometers of new lines designed to increase frequency and reduce crowding in Mumbai’s suburban rail services, one of the busiest in India.

Cutting-Edge Technology with Kavach 5.0

Highlighting safety innovations, the Minister introduced Kavach 5.0, an advanced train protection system specially tailored for suburban routes. It aims to reduce headway time between trains, thereby enabling safer and more frequent services.

More AC Trains for Commuters

Mumbai’s commuters can soon travel in comfort as 238 new air-conditioned suburban train rakes are set to roll out. Designed specifically for Mumbai’s needs, these trains promise a smoother and more reliable ride.

Integration Through Mumbai One Card

CM Fadnavis announced the upcoming launch of the Mumbai One Card, a unified smart card that allows seamless travel across suburban trains, metro, mono-rail, and BEST buses, streamlining public transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Strategic Projects Across the State

A key highlight was the ₹4,819 crore doubling of the Gondia–Ballarshah railway line, a strategic 240 km corridor to enhance connectivity between Vidarbha, Marathwada, and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The corridor is expected to significantly improve both passenger and freight movement.

Station Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

As part of the nationwide Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 132 stations across Maharashtra are being revamped. With many nearing completion, these redeveloped stations will offer modern amenities and better accessibility.

Cultural and Creative Boost

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of the First Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai, aiming to elevate India’s creative industry on a global platform. Preparations are also underway for the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in May.

Tourism Promotion through Heritage Train

To boost tourism, IRCTC will soon launch the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour, a 10-day journey under the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train circuit. It will cover important historical, cultural, and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra.

