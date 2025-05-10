Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions

A soldier was injured at Nagrota Army Station after firing on a suspect intruder. The clash came just after India-Pakistan ceasefire, amid rising drone threats.

Indian Soldier Injured In Gunfire At Nagrota Army Station Amid Rising Border Tensions


Just hours after India and Pakistan reached an agreement to ease cross-border tensions, a soldier was injured in a gunfire exchange with an unidentified intruder near Nagrota Military Station in Jammu on Saturday evening. The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps confirmed the incident and stated that a search operation is currently underway to locate the suspect.

According to the Army, the incident occurred when an alert sentry noticed suspicious movement near the base perimeter. The soldier challenged the individual, which led to a brief exchange of fire. The intruder fled the scene after the gunfire, ignoring repeated warnings.

“On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s),” the Army said in a post on X.

Army sources, as quoted by ANI, mentioned that no further contact has been established with the suspect after the initial confrontation. The injured soldier is reported to have sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention.

This attempted infiltration comes at a time of heightened concern, coinciding with multiple drone sightings and artillery shelling from across the border in regions like Nagrota, the Line of Control (LoC), and the International Border. The renewed escalation, including armed drone activity, came within hours of a mutual ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan aimed at reducing hostilities.

Security forces are now on high alert, and search operations continue around the Nagrota region, which is of strategic importance due to its proximity to the LoC.

ALSO READ: India, Pakistan Reach Ceasefire Agreement to Stop All Firing & Military Action On Land, Air & Sea, New Delhi Confirms

