In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday directed several states to conduct mock civil defence drills on May 7. These drills are designed to test the preparedness of the nation in the event of a hostile attack and ensure that civilians are equipped with the knowledge to respond effectively in an emergency.

What Are Mock Drills and Why Are They Important?

Mock drills are training exercises that simulate emergency situations to evaluate how well individuals, organisations and authorities can respond to crises. These exercises aim to identify gaps in preparedness, improve coordination, and ensure effective action during real emergencies. Mock drills are particularly important for civil defence as they help familiarise people with procedures and ensure that everyone knows their role in a crisis.

The key objectives of these mock drills include:

Clarifying Roles and Responsibilities : Defining the duties of various stakeholders involved in the response mechanism.

: Defining the duties of various stakeholders involved in the response mechanism. Reviewing Emergency Plans : Ensuring that the civil defence plans and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are up to date.

: Ensuring that the civil defence plans and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are up to date. Ensuring Coordination : Testing the coordination among emergency support functions at all levels.

: Testing the coordination among emergency support functions at all levels. Public Awareness : Engaging with the community and media to spread awareness about safety measures.

: Engaging with the community and media to spread awareness about safety measures. Identifying Gaps: Highlighting any shortcomings in resources, communication and response capabilities.

Measures to Be Undertaken During the Drills

The MHA has specified several measures to be undertaken by states as part of the mock civil defence drills on May 7. These include:

Operationalizing Air Raid Warning Sirens: Simulating air raids and testing sirens to alert the public. Training Civilians and Students: Providing basic training on how to protect oneself in case of an attack, focussing on self-defence techniques and safety protocols. Crash Blackout Measures: Testing measures to switch off lights and minimise visibility during an attack, which reduces the risk of being targetted. Early Camouflaging of Vital Installations: Simulating the early camouflage of important infrastructure and facilities to make them harder to detect. Evacuation Plan Updates and Rehearsals: Reviewing and rehearsing evacuation plans to ensure smooth and swift relocation in case of an emergency.

So, Why Is There A Need for Civil Defence Now?

These drills come in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. In response, the government has taken several steps to reinforce security and send a clear message to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.

As part of the security measures, the government has also conducted blackout drills, such as the one held in Ferozepur Cantonment on Sunday. During this drill, all lights were switched off for 30 minutes to simulate conditions during a crisis. Police forces ensured that all vehicles complied with the blackout rules and heightened security at key intersections.

What Should Civilians Know During Civil Defence Mock Drills?

For civilians, these drills are an opportunity to learn self-protection techniques and be aware of emergency procedures that could save lives in a real crisis. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Air Raid Sirens : Be familiar with the sound of air raid sirens and understand that it signals an impending threat. When the sirens go off, it’s important to stay calm and follow the instructions given by authorities.

: Be familiar with the sound of air raid sirens and understand that it signals an impending threat. When the sirens go off, it’s important to stay calm and follow the instructions given by authorities. Self-Protection Techniques : Learn basic self-protection steps, such as seeking shelter under sturdy furniture or away from windows in case of an attack.

: Learn basic self-protection steps, such as seeking shelter under sturdy furniture or away from windows in case of an attack. Evacuation Plans : Be familiar with the evacuation plan in your area, including safe routes and designated assembly points, and practice these procedures during the drills. This will ensure you can move swiftly and safely in the event of an actual emergency.

: Be familiar with the evacuation plan in your area, including safe routes and designated assembly points, and practice these procedures during the drills. This will ensure you can move swiftly and safely in the event of an actual emergency. Camouflage and Blackout Measures : Understand the need for blackout measures and the early camouflage of vital installations to protect essential infrastructure. These will be tested during the drills.

: Understand the need for blackout measures and the early camouflage of vital installations to protect essential infrastructure. These will be tested during the drills. Communication: Stay updated through official channels like radio, television and government announcements to receive important instructions and information during drills. Local authorities will provide necessary guidance during the exercise.

