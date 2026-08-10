Indian Tea Farmer Abducted From West Bengal, Taken To Bangladesh: What The Kidnappers Want?

A fresh flashpoint has emerged along the India-Bangladesh border after a tea garden worker from West Bengal was allegedly dragged across the frontier by a group of Bangladeshi nationals, in what his family says was retaliation for an earlier arrest by Indian forces.

What Happened?

Dipankar Gope, 35, was working in a tea garden in Tasar Para village in Jalpaiguri district, barely 150 yards from the BSF’s Chaulhati border outpost, when around 20 men allegedly seized him. His family says the group then pushed him across the international boundary into Bangladesh’s Panchagarh district, where he was reportedly handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The alleged abduction came two days after the BSF apprehended a Bangladeshi national attempting to cross into India by cutting through the barbed wire fence near the same outpost. The man, suspected of ties to a cross-border smuggling ring, was later handed to local police as per the reports of NDTV.

The Demand Caught On Video

A video has surfaced showing Gope, purportedly speaking under duress, saying he would be freed only if India released Tamiz Uddin, the Bangladeshi man detained by the BSF. In the clip, BGB personnel are seen standing among a crowd of villagers as the demand is made. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

BSF Pushes For His Return

With Gope believed to still be in BGB custody, the BSF held a flag meeting with its Bangladeshi counterpart on Saturday evening to press for his release. As of Saturday night, he had reportedly not been freed. BSF sources say they remain in continuous contact with the BGB and have pushed for his swift, safe return.

Border Villages On Edge

News of the abduction has unsettled communities living near the fence, with residents questioning how safe it is to work so close to the border if a case like this can happen. The episode has renewed scrutiny of border security in the region, with the BSF stepping up efforts against infiltration and smuggling along the frontier.

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