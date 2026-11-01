Indian Travellers Face More Flight Trouble as Akasa Air Extends Saudi Services Suspension: What Passengers Should Know

Saudi Arabia’s worsening security situation continues to disrupt air travel between India and the Gulf nation. Akasa Air has extended the suspension of its flights to Jeddah until November 18 and to Riyadh until November 30. The latest decision adds to growing travel uncertainty for Indian passengers, expatriates and Umrah pilgrims. Several other Indian airlines have also extended their flight suspensions amid attacks on Saudi territory and critical infrastructure.

Akasa Air Extends Jeddah and Riyadh Flight Suspensions

Akasa Air announced it would extend the suspension till Sunday and stated that the flights to Jeddah and Riyadh will remain halted till November 18 and November 30, respectively. Two days ago, Air India and Air India Express issued similar orders and extended the suspension to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14. IndiGo has also suspended flights to several Saudi destinations until November 14.

Attacks on Saudi Airports Raise Security Concerns

The airlines took this decision after a series of attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Indian Embassy in Riyadh also confirmed on October 21 that one Indian national lost his life while two others were injured in an October 21 attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Another Indian national was injured in an attack on Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province. The Embassy said it was in contact with Saudi authorities and would provide all possible assistance to the affected Indians. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for several attacks on Saudi targets, including airports and energy facilities.

Indian Embassy Issues Advisory for Nationals

The Indian Embassy has urged its citizens to remain calm and vigilant. It has advised them to stay indoors during aerial attacks and follow instructions from local authorities. Indians have also been asked not to circulate or repost videos and news related to the ongoing developments.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah is coordinating with airlines, local authorities and community organisations to help affected passengers, particularly Umrah pilgrims.

Saudi Airlines Continue Limited India Services

Despite the disruptions, some Saudi carriers continue to operate flights to India. Limited operations have resumed at Riyadh airport, including India-bound flynas services. Airlines are also operating flights from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport.