Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India’s All-Party Delegation Headed By JDU’s Sanjay Jha Arrives In Tokyo

India’s All-Party Delegation Headed By JDU’s Sanjay Jha Arrives In Tokyo

An all-party Indian delegation, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Tokyo early Thursday morning. This is the first stop in a five-nation diplomatic tour titled Operation Sindoor, aimed at showcasing India’s strong stance against terrorism

India’s All-Party Delegation Headed By JDU’s Sanjay Jha Arrives In Tokyo

An all-party Indian delegation, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Tokyo early Thursday morning.


An all-party Indian delegation, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Tokyo early Thursday morning. This is the first stop in a five-nation diplomatic tour titled Operation Sindoor, aimed at showcasing India’s strong stance against terrorism—especially in the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation plans to visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore to inform international leaders about India’s response to the attack, which killed 26 civilians, and to expose Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.

Who’s part of the delegation?

The team includes representatives from across India’s political spectrum, reinforcing the message that fighting terrorism is a national priority, beyond party lines. Apart from Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation includes:

  • Ambassador Mohan Kumar

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • BJP MPs Dr. Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, and Pradan Baruah

  • CPI(M) MP John Brittas

  • TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

This diverse group aims to speak in one voice for India’s position on global platforms.

“Ohayō gozaimasu, Nihon!” – A message of peace and unity

Soon after landing in Japan, Jha shared a message on X (formerly Twitter), writing:]

“Ohayō gozaimasu, Nihon! Good morning, Japan! Happy to have landed in Japan with an all-party Indian delegation. We seek continued support in India’s stand against cross-border terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that took lives of 26 innocent civilians. India’s measured response in #OperationSindoor showed our zero-tolerance approach. Japan and India stand united for peace and democratic values.”

Mission Sindoor: Showing the world Pakistan’s terror playbook

Speaking before leaving India, Jha explained the deeper purpose of this international tour. He said the main objective is to “show the world the truth” about Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism.

“The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan’s state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan’s face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” he told ANI.

He also addressed the ongoing threat posed by Pakistan’s nuclear posturing, saying, “We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now.”

India’s message: Terrorism has no place in the modern world

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi echoed this sentiment, stressing that this isn’t just about one country’s problem, but a message India wants to share with the global community.

“As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi’s govt is a well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India’s stand on cross-border terrorism,” Sarangi said.

Opposition voices join in – A rare show of unity

Even members from opposition parties, like CPI(M)’s John Brittas, supported the goal of the mission.

“The all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community,” he said.

This all-party outreach shows a rare but significant political unity in India’s stance on terrorism.

What is Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor as a direct military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation included precision airstrikes on terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes specifically targeted infrastructure that India claims was used to train and shelter terrorists.

Following the initial airstrikes, the Indian Armed Forces also responded to Pakistani military aggression by targeting several airbases. Tensions escalated briefly but were dialed down after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart to request a cease in military activity.

A diplomatic push to isolate terrorism globally

Through these diplomatic visits, India hopes to strengthen global cooperation in fighting terrorism and push for more countries to call out Pakistan’s role in enabling cross-border violence.

The delegation’s visits to Asia’s key democracies aim to send a clear message: India will not stay silent, and it wants the world to take a stronger stand against state-sponsored terrorism.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

All-party delegation anti-terrorism

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand