India’s All-Party Delegation Headed By JDU’s Sanjay Jha Arrives In Tokyo

An all-party Indian delegation, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Tokyo early Thursday morning. This is the first stop in a five-nation diplomatic tour titled Operation Sindoor, aimed at showcasing India’s strong stance against terrorism—especially in the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation plans to visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore to inform international leaders about India’s response to the attack, which killed 26 civilians, and to expose Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.

Who’s part of the delegation?

The team includes representatives from across India’s political spectrum, reinforcing the message that fighting terrorism is a national priority, beyond party lines. Apart from Sanjay Kumar Jha, the delegation includes:

BJP MPs Dr. Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, and Pradan Baruah

CPI(M) MP John Brittas

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

This diverse group aims to speak in one voice for India’s position on global platforms.

“Ohayō gozaimasu, Nihon!” – A message of peace and unity

Soon after landing in Japan, Jha shared a message on X (formerly Twitter), writing:]

“Ohayō gozaimasu, Nihon! Good morning, Japan! Happy to have landed in Japan with an all-party Indian delegation. We seek continued support in India’s stand against cross-border terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that took lives of 26 innocent civilians. India’s measured response in #OperationSindoor showed our zero-tolerance approach. Japan and India stand united for peace and democratic values.”

Mission Sindoor: Showing the world Pakistan’s terror playbook

Speaking before leaving India, Jha explained the deeper purpose of this international tour. He said the main objective is to “show the world the truth” about Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism.

“The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan’s state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan’s face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state,” he told ANI.

He also addressed the ongoing threat posed by Pakistan’s nuclear posturing, saying, “We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now.”

India’s message: Terrorism has no place in the modern world

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi echoed this sentiment, stressing that this isn’t just about one country’s problem, but a message India wants to share with the global community.

“As a citizen of the country, I can say that sending seven delegations to around 33 countries by PM Modi’s govt is a well-thought-out exercise, and the idea is to communicate to the international community India’s stand on cross-border terrorism,” Sarangi said.

Opposition voices join in – A rare show of unity

Even members from opposition parties, like CPI(M)’s John Brittas, supported the goal of the mission.

“The all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism on the global stage will convey the message of the nation against terrorism to the world community,” he said.

This all-party outreach shows a rare but significant political unity in India’s stance on terrorism.

What is Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor as a direct military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation included precision airstrikes on terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes specifically targeted infrastructure that India claims was used to train and shelter terrorists.

Following the initial airstrikes, the Indian Armed Forces also responded to Pakistani military aggression by targeting several airbases. Tensions escalated briefly but were dialed down after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart to request a cease in military activity.

A diplomatic push to isolate terrorism globally

Through these diplomatic visits, India hopes to strengthen global cooperation in fighting terrorism and push for more countries to call out Pakistan’s role in enabling cross-border violence.

The delegation’s visits to Asia’s key democracies aim to send a clear message: India will not stay silent, and it wants the world to take a stronger stand against state-sponsored terrorism.