India’s Anti-Terror Strategy Delivers Major Wins Across Borders

In a bold and wide-reaching anti-terror campaign, India has marked several strategic victories that go far beyond a single military operation. The country’s response to terror attacks—especially the 2019 Pulwama incident—has not just been swift but also reshaped its national security posture

In a bold and wide-reaching anti-terror campaign, India marked several strategic victories that go far beyond a single military operation.

In a bold and wide-reaching anti-terror campaign, India has marked several strategic victories that go far beyond a single military operation. The country’s response to terror attacks—especially the 2019 Pulwama incident—has not just been swift but also reshaped its national security posture, foreign policy dynamics, and military capabilities. Here’s a breakdown of what India has achieved in this fight against terrorism.

Pulwama Avenged: Key Terror Leaders Taken Out

One of the most symbolic goals in India’s counter-terror operations was avenging the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019. In a major breakthrough, five top terrorist commanders connected to that attack were neutralised in separate missions over the past months.

“Pulwama has been avenged,” confirmed security sources, as Indian forces tracked and eliminated high-value targets from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who had either directly or indirectly played a role in orchestrating the deadly bombing. Each of these eliminations has been described as a tactical and emotional victory for Indian forces and families affected by the tragedy.

Pakistan’s War Stockpile Hit Hard

The operations didn’t just target individuals—they also dealt a blow to Pakistan’s military preparedness. According to reports, multiple terror launchpads and storage depots inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were hit, resulting in significant depletion of war materials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These hits were carefully planned, with intelligence backing from various agencies. Precision strikes reportedly destroyed weapons caches, safe houses, and key communication nodes used by terror outfits supported by the Pakistani military.

Terror Acts Redefined as Acts of War

Perhaps the most defining shift in India’s response to terrorism is at the policy level. The government now classifies major terror attacks as acts of war. This strategic change alters how India plans and executes military responses.

A top Indian official noted, “Any major terror attack emanating from across the border will now invite a military response, not just diplomatic outrage.”

This signals a break from India’s earlier restraint-driven approach and brings a more assertive military posture into play.

Pakistan Faces Isolation Over Terror Support

One of the indirect—but powerful—outcomes of India’s assertive strategy has been Pakistan’s growing isolation in global diplomatic circles. Several countries, including key players in the West and the Middle East, have reportedly acknowledged Pakistan’s role in harbouring and sponsoring terror groups.

While there hasn’t been any formal global declaration labelling Pakistan as a terror state, Indian diplomats have successfully pushed the narrative in major capitals like Washington, London, and Paris.

This diplomatic campaign is helping shift global perception, even as Pakistan continues to deny allegations of state-sponsored terrorism.

India’s Strike Capability Proved Beyond Doubt

A big message emerging from these operations is India’s proven ability to carry out precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory. From the Balakot airstrike to covert operations in PoK, Indian forces have demonstrated operational depth and reach.

“India can hit wherever it needs to, whenever it chooses,” said a former military official, pointing to enhanced surveillance, better drone capabilities, and modern strike aircraft as key enablers.

This sends a clear warning to terror groups and their backers: safe havens across the border are no longer safe.

China’s Two-Front War Threat Blunted

India has also quietly worked to defuse what’s often described as the “two-front war” threat—facing Pakistan in the west and China in the north. With a calibrated military and diplomatic approach, India has managed to reduce simultaneous pressure from both fronts.

While tensions with China remain, India’s handling of the Galwan Valley clash and continued infrastructure push in the eastern sectors have somewhat limited China’s ability to coordinate with Pakistan for dual pressure tactics.

Regional Support Grows: Sri Lanka, Nepal Back India

India’s anti-terror campaign has also earned it new diplomatic support in the neighbourhood. Sri Lanka and Nepal have come out openly in support of India’s position on terrorism.

Interestingly, the governments of Bangladesh (under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) and the Maldives (under President Mohamed Muizzu), while not explicitly endorsing India, have maintained a calculated distance from Pakistan. This silent diplomacy reflects a broader regional consensus against state-sponsored terror.

Chinese Defence Tech Loses Reputation

Another unexpected side-effect of the anti-terror operations has been the dent in the credibility of Chinese air defence systems. During India’s cross-border strikes, several Pakistani sites equipped with Chinese defence hardware failed to detect or intercept Indian aircraft.

This has sparked quiet conversations in military circles across Asia and the Middle East, where Chinese systems are either in use or under consideration. For India, it’s also a point scored in the soft-power and defence diplomacy game.

A Moment of National Unity

Beyond strategic and diplomatic wins, India’s anti-terror drive has also sparked a rare moment of national unity. Political parties, for the most part, rallied behind the armed forces. Public sentiment has remained strongly supportive of the operations.

Security analysts believe this internal solidarity is just as critical as external victories. “National unity is our biggest strength when it comes to handling threats from across the border,” one defence expert noted.