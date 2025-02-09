Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Biggest Air Show Begins In Bengaluru On February 10: Five Key Things Visitors Must Know Before Attending

Bengaluru is set to host Aero India Show 2025 from February 10–14, with fighter jet rehearsals already underway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India’s Biggest Air Show Begins In Bengaluru On February 10: Five Key Things Visitors Must Know Before Attending


Bengaluru is set to host the much-awaited Aero India Show 2025, a premier aviation event that will take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. With fighter jet rehearsals already underway, the city is buzzing with excitement as thousands of aviation enthusiasts prepare to witness thrilling aerial displays.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To ensure a smooth experience, here are five key details visitors must know before attending Aero India 2025.

1. Visitor Registration & Pass Categories

Attendees must register on the official Aero India website under the “Visitor Registration” section. There are three pass categories to choose from:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Business Pass – Ideal for professionals, allowing access to the exhibition and Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA).
  • General Visitor Pass – Grants entry to both the exhibition and ADVA on specific dates.
  • ADVA Pass – Provides exclusive access to the air display viewing area.

2. Ticket Prices & Access Details

The event has different pricing structures for Indian and international attendees:

  • Business Pass: ₹5,000 (Indians) | $150 (Foreigners) – Valid for one business day (Feb 10–12), includes access to exhibition, ADVA, and a car parking pass.
  • General Visitor Pass: ₹2,500 (Indians) | $50 (Foreigners) – Allows entry on Feb 13–14 to the exhibition and ADVA.
  • ADVA Pass: ₹1,000 (Indians) | $50 (Foreigners) – Provides exclusive access to the Air Display Viewing Area (Feb 11–14).

3. Parking & Transport Guidelines

Visitors with a parking pass should take Airport Road, cross the flyover at IAF Hunasemaranahalli, make a U-turn, and follow the service road to Gate No. 05. While exiting, they should use Gate No. 05A via Reva College Junction.

For those without a parking pass, designated parking spaces are available at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. BMTC shuttle buses will provide free transportation from these locations to the venue.

4. Route Restrictions & QR Code Compliance

Attendees must follow the designated route as mentioned in their pass QR code. Any deviation from the assigned route will not be permitted. This ensures streamlined entry and avoids traffic congestion.

5. Event Timings & Security Measures

The Aero India exhibition will be open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, featuring two air shows – one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Security will be strictly enforced, and visitors must carry a valid government ID. Expect thorough security checks at entry points to ensure a smooth and safe event.

With all preparations in place, Bengaluru is set to host yet another breathtaking edition of Aero India, promising an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: BJP’s Comeback After 27 Years, A Look At The Leaders Who Shaped Delhi BJP

Filed under

Aero India 2025 Aero India pass prices Bengaluru air show

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Prashant Bhushan Slams Arvind Kejriwal After AAP’s Delhi Debacle, Calls It ‘Beginning Of Party’s End’

Prashant Bhushan Slams Arvind Kejriwal After AAP’s Delhi Debacle, Calls It ‘Beginning Of Party’s End’

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Kerala Ranks 2nd Among India’s Most Welcoming Regions In Traveller Review Awards

Kerala Ranks 2nd Among India’s Most Welcoming Regions In Traveller Review Awards

Vijay Deverakonda Takes Sacred Dip In Sangam At Maha Kumbh With His Mother

Vijay Deverakonda Takes Sacred Dip In Sangam At Maha Kumbh With His Mother

Pregnant Woman Thrown From Train In Tamil Nadu: Accused Arrested, Victim Suffers Miscarriage

Pregnant Woman Thrown From Train In Tamil Nadu: Accused Arrested, Victim Suffers Miscarriage

Entertainment

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox