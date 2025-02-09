India’s Biggest Air Show Begins In Bengaluru On February 10: Five Key Things Visitors Must Know Before Attending

Bengaluru is set to host Aero India Show 2025 from February 10–14, with fighter jet rehearsals already underway.

Bengaluru is set to host the much-awaited Aero India Show 2025, a premier aviation event that will take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. With fighter jet rehearsals already underway, the city is buzzing with excitement as thousands of aviation enthusiasts prepare to witness thrilling aerial displays.

To ensure a smooth experience, here are five key details visitors must know before attending Aero India 2025.

1. Visitor Registration & Pass Categories

Attendees must register on the official Aero India website under the “Visitor Registration” section. There are three pass categories to choose from:

Business Pass – Ideal for professionals, allowing access to the exhibition and Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA).

– Ideal for professionals, allowing access to the exhibition and Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA). General Visitor Pass – Grants entry to both the exhibition and ADVA on specific dates.

– Grants entry to both the exhibition and ADVA on specific dates. ADVA Pass – Provides exclusive access to the air display viewing area.

2. Ticket Prices & Access Details

The event has different pricing structures for Indian and international attendees:

Business Pass : ₹5,000 (Indians) | $150 (Foreigners) – Valid for one business day (Feb 10–12), includes access to exhibition, ADVA, and a car parking pass.

: ₹5,000 (Indians) | $150 (Foreigners) – Valid for one business day (Feb 10–12), includes access to exhibition, ADVA, and a car parking pass. General Visitor Pass : ₹2,500 (Indians) | $50 (Foreigners) – Allows entry on Feb 13–14 to the exhibition and ADVA.

: ₹2,500 (Indians) | $50 (Foreigners) – Allows entry on to the exhibition and ADVA. ADVA Pass: ₹1,000 (Indians) | $50 (Foreigners) – Provides exclusive access to the Air Display Viewing Area (Feb 11–14).

3. Parking & Transport Guidelines

Visitors with a parking pass should take Airport Road, cross the flyover at IAF Hunasemaranahalli, make a U-turn, and follow the service road to Gate No. 05. While exiting, they should use Gate No. 05A via Reva College Junction.

For those without a parking pass, designated parking spaces are available at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. BMTC shuttle buses will provide free transportation from these locations to the venue.

4. Route Restrictions & QR Code Compliance

Attendees must follow the designated route as mentioned in their pass QR code. Any deviation from the assigned route will not be permitted. This ensures streamlined entry and avoids traffic congestion.

5. Event Timings & Security Measures

The Aero India exhibition will be open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, featuring two air shows – one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Security will be strictly enforced, and visitors must carry a valid government ID. Expect thorough security checks at entry points to ensure a smooth and safe event.

With all preparations in place, Bengaluru is set to host yet another breathtaking edition of Aero India, promising an unforgettable experience for aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

