Thursday, May 1, 2025
India’s Coal Production Hits 81.57 Million Tonnes In April 2025, Shows 3.63% Growth

India's coal production reached 81.57 MT in April 2025, up 3.63%. Dispatch and stock also rose, highlighting improved output and supply across the coal sector.

India's Coal Production Hits 81.57 Million Tonnes In April 2025, Shows 3.63% Growth


India’s coal sector continues to display strength as the country produced 81.57 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April 2025, up from 78.71 MT during the same month last year, according to a recent release from the Ministry of Coal.

This marks a 3.63% year-on-year increase in production and reflects the Ministry’s efforts to ensure reliable coal supply and operational efficiency across the sector. The ministry has emphasized its commitment to sustainable growth and reducing reliance on imports.

Coal production from Captive/Other mines also witnessed a significant rise. In April 2025, these mines generated 14.51 MT (Provisional), up from 11.46 MT last year, underlining their growing contribution to the nation’s energy demands.

India’s coal dispatch during the month also rose, reaching 86.64 MT (Provisional) as compared to 85.11 MT in April 2024, signaling consistent movement of coal from mines to consumers.

A standout figure is the notable rise in coal stock. As of April 30, 2025, coal companies held 125.76 MT of coal stock, compared to 102.41 MT during the same time last year. At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the stock reached 105 MT, showing a strong 22.10% growth from 86.60 MT in April 2024. This indicates a 22.8% annual increase, showcasing the sector’s improved efficiency and preparedness.

These gains are being credited to better production planning and continuous monitoring efforts by the Coal Ministry and its subsidiaries.

Earlier, in March 2025, India marked a historic milestone by crossing 1 billion tonnes in coal production for the fiscal year 2024–25, surpassing the previous year’s 997.83 MT.

Coal remains a cornerstone of India’s energy landscape, contributing to 55% of the country’s energy mix and powering over 74% of electricity generation. As the world’s second-largest coal consumer and home to the fifth-largest coal reserves, India’s drive for coal self-sufficiency is central to its energy strategy.

(With inputs from ANI)

