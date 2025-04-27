India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

In his 121st Mann Ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a touching story about the selfless efforts of Indian expatriates in Ethiopia. Highlighting a unique initiative, he spoke about how members of the Indian community there are helping children born with heart diseases by arranging for their treatment in India.

Special mention of the role of Indian Community in Ethiopia in addressing Congenial Heart Disease among Ethiopian children who could not access & afford medical treatment has boosted the morale of Indians in Ethiopia and inspired them to take forward their Mission. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/wEqr4oZ45w — India in Ethiopia (@IndiaInEthiopia) April 27, 2025

A Noble Effort for Healing Young Lives

According to PM Modi, Indians living in Ethiopia have taken the responsibility of sending ailing children to India for medical treatment. Financial assistance is also being provided by many Indian families to ensure that no child is left untreated due to lack of money. The aim is simple yet profound — every needy child should receive the best possible care and a new chance at life. This humanitarian initiative by the Indian community has been widely appreciated in Ethiopia.

Vaccine Sent To Afghanistan

PM Modi also emphasized how India’s healthcare facilities have steadily improved, making it a hub for patients from various countries. Recently, India sent vaccines to Afghanistan to combat diseases like rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B, and influenza. Similarly, large consignments of vaccines were dispatched to Nepal following their request.

Through these gestures, PM Modi reaffirmed that when it comes to serving humanity, India always leads with heart and will continue to do so.

