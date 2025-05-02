Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES 2025

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES 2025

India's digital creators will drive a $1 trillion economy by 2030, says BCG at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, revealing rising influence on $350B+ in consumer spending.

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES 2025


India’s rapidly growing creator landscape is poised to drive over USD 1 trillion annually by 2030, which currently influences an estimated USD 350 billion in consumer expenditure each year, according to a new report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled “From Content to Commerce: Mapping India’s Creator Economy.”

The report by BCG is set to be officially unveiled at the ongoing WAVES 2025 mega-event in Mumbai on May 3rd,2025.

India boasts a substantial base of 2 to 2.5 million active digital creators, defined as individuals with over 1,000 followers. Despite this impressive scale, the report points out that only a small fraction, between 8 per cent and 10 per cent, of these creators are currently monetising their content effectively, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

The direct revenues generated by the creator ecosystem are estimated at USD 20-25 billion and are anticipated to surge to USD 100-125 billion by the end of the decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The upcoming BCG report also reveals several important trends and key insights, such as the fact that creators are already shaping over 30 per cent of consumer decisions, translating to USD 350-400 billion in current spending.

The report noted that the creator ecosystem is no longer limited to Gen Z and major metropolitan areas, increasingly engaging diverse age groups and consumers in smaller cities and towns.

Short-form video remains the most popular content format, with comedy, films, daily soaps, and fashion emerging as the most consumed genres. At the same time, India’s creator economy sees diversifying revenue, prompting a 1.5 to 3 times increase in the coming years, signalling a fundamental shift in marketing and commerce strategies driven by the digital creator ecosystem.

WAVES 2025 is India’s first-of-its-kind international summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors. It brings together over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups, creating a powerful cross-sectoral network.

From film and OTT to AVGC-XR, comics, AI, and broadcasting, the event encompasses the entire spectrum of media and emerging technologies. The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run from May 1 to May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Dedicates Vizhinjam International Seaport To Nation: A New Era In India’s Maritime Growth

Filed under

BCG report 2025 India creator economy WAVES 2025 Mumbai summit

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh an

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...
newsx

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...
Reform UK, the hard-right

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins
newsx

India’s Creator Economy Set To Touch $1 Trillion By 2030, Says BCG Report At WAVES...
Microsoft has announced a

Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now
A man walks on the rubble

Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple In Digha

Dilip Ghosh Questions BJP Decline, Hits Back At Critics After Visiting Mamata Banerjee’s Jagannath Temple...

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price Revealed

GTA 6 Release Update: Launch Date, Trailer 2, Characters, Map, System Requirements & Expected Price...

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now

Microsoft Raises Xbox Prices – Here’s What Your Favourite Console Will Cost Now

Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

Iran-Backed Houthi Group Launches Missiles Towards Israel

Entertainment

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With Family In Final Moments

How Did Ricky Davao Die? Filipino Actor And Director Passes Away At 63 Surrounded With

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is Nowhere Near Prabhas’ Salary

How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For Prabhas Starrer Spirit? Bollywood’s Top Star’s Fees Is

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal Connectivity: PM Modi

WAVES Is Not Just An Acronym, It Is A Wave Of Culture, Creativity And Universal

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After