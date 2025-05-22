Home
India’s Cultural Grandeur Heads To New York With NMACC India Weekend

In a landmark celebration of Indian culture, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to bring its inaugural 'India Weekend' to New York City from September 12 to 14, 2025.

India’s Cultural Grandeur Heads To New York With NMACC India Weekend


In a landmark celebration of Indian culture, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is set to bring its inaugural ‘India Weekend’ to New York City from September 12 to 14, 2025. Hosted at the prestigious David H. Koch Theater within the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the three-day event promises an immersive experience of India’s artistic and cultural legacy.

Bringing India to the Global Stage

Conceived as a bridge between India and the world, the NMACC India Weekend will highlight the country’s vibrant heritage through a rich blend of theatre, music, fashion, cuisine, and craft. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of NMACC, described the event as a long-cherished dream. “It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy,” she said, underlining her commitment to promoting Indian traditions on international platforms.

The festivities will open with the U.S. premiere of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, a grand theatrical production directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. Tracing India’s journey from 5,000 BC to its independence in 1947, the show combines drama, dance, fashion, and music to narrate the story of a civilization shaped by resilience and diversity.

Adding glamour to the opening night, the ‘Grand Swagat’ will be an exclusive red-carpet evening featuring the Swadesh Fashion Show curated by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The show will celebrate India’s indigenous weaves and craftsmanship, while guests will be treated to curated culinary creations by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

Beyond the stage, Damrosch Park will transform into a vibrant Great Indian Bazaar, offering attendees a slice of India through textile exhibits, traditional flavours, yoga sessions, and dance performances. The event will also host musical concerts by noted Indian artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and sitar virtuoso Rishab Sharma.

As NMACC gears up to present India’s diverse and timeless culture to the world, the India Weekend in New York is poised to be more than just a celebration — it’s a cultural statement.

