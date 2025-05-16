India’s Defence Budget To Get ₹50,000 Crore Boost Following Operation Sindoor: Report

India is poised to raise its defence budget by ₹50,000 crore following Operation Sindoor, pushing total military spending past ₹7 lakh crore. The supplementary boost signals a sharpened strategic focus amid rising tensions with Pakistan and renewed investment in indigenous defence capabilities.

India’s defence budget may see a substantial increase of ₹50,000 crore in the wake of Operation Sindoor, according to a report by NDTV. The additional funding is expected to be routed through a supplementary budget, pushing the overall defence allocation beyond ₹7 lakh crore.

A source quoted by NDTV familiar with the matter said, “The boost, which will likely be provided through the supplementary budget, will take overall defence allocation past ₹7 lakh crore.”

Significant Jump from Previous Allocations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earmarked a record ₹6.81 lakh crore for the armed forces in the Union Budget for 2025–26, presented on February 1. This amount marked a significant 9.2% increase from the ₹6.22 lakh crore allocated in 2024–25.

The proposed additional ₹50,000 crore would represent a further strategic investment into India’s military capabilities.

Sources added that the enhanced budget — which will require approval in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament — is likely to be directed towards research and development, procurement of weapons, ammunition, and other critical military equipment.

Defence Spending a Longstanding Priority

Since the Narendra Modi government assumed office in 2014, defence has remained a key focus area. In its first year, the BJP-led government allocated ₹2.29 lakh crore to the Defence Ministry in the 2014–15 financial year.

Now, with ₹6.81 lakh crore already allotted for 2025–26, the Ministry of Defence holds the largest share among all ministries, accounting for 13% of the total budget.

Operation Sindoor and Strategic Tensions with Pakistan

The expected increase in defence spending comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, particularly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed several lives. India’s military responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor drew attention to the Indian military’s evolving operational synergy — combining tactical precision with advanced air defence systems. Analysts and officials noted comparisons to Israel’s well-known Iron Dome, highlighting the role of indigenous systems like the Akash missile defence network in India’s growing strategic arsenal.

Indigenous Capabilities: Testing of Bhargavastra Counter-Drone System

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India has also focused on enhancing domestic military technology. The armed forces recently tested Bhargavastra, a new low-cost, counter-drone system designed for ‘hard kill’ operations.

The system employs micro-rockets and underwent extensive evaluation this week at the Seaward Firing Range in Gopalpur, Odisha. According to defence sources, the test “met all objectives”, confirming the viability of the system for future deployment.

