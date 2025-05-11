India’s Defence Tech Takes Center Stage in Standoff with Pakistan; What Are The Homegrown Companies Backing This Development?

During the latest military standoff with Pakistan, India showcased more than just firepower—it revealed a major leap forward in technology-driven defence. From precision drone strikes to high-speed electronic warfare systems, India's response was swift, calculated, and completely modern.

With tensions at a peak, India used cutting-edge tools to disrupt enemy operations. Drones flew surgical missions that crippled troop movement across the border. In the air, indigenous fighter jets and advanced missile defence systems neutralized threats with speed and accuracy. This high-tech offensive left Pakistan scrambling to change its tactics.

Fighter Jets, Drones, and Electronic Warfare at the Forefront

One of the biggest takeaways from the standoff was how deeply embedded technology has become in India’s defence strategy. The Tejas fighter jets, entirely built in India, played a key role in maintaining control over the skies. Alongside them, missile defence systems ensured that incoming threats were intercepted before they could cause damage.

On the ground and in surveillance zones, drones powered by artificial intelligence carried out precision strikes. They didn’t just gather intelligence—they became offensive tools capable of targeting enemy logistics and bunkers. This kind of advanced warfare, driven by homegrown innovation, showed that India is now fully equipped for 21st-century combat.

Indigenous Defence Tech Shows Real-World Impact

The standoff wasn’t just a geopolitical flashpoint—it became a testing ground for India’s defence tech industry. Years of investment in indigenous systems are finally paying off, and this confrontation with Pakistan was the first major instance where these tools were used on a large scale.

What stood out was how many Indian companies were behind these technologies. Some have decades of experience; others are startups that scaled quickly, thanks to India’s growing defence ecosystem. Together, they formed a powerful backbone that delivered results when it mattered most.

Here’s a closer look at ten key players fueling India’s defence transformation:

1. Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd

With more than 40 years of experience, Paras Defence has carved a niche in India’s aerospace and missile programs. It’s the only Indian company currently making large-scale infrared optics. Their work in optics, electronics, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection is critical to India’s space and missile defence platforms.

2. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

A giant in the Indian defence sector, BEL was founded back in 1954 and is now one of the country’s most important Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Based in Bengaluru, it develops radars, electronic warfare systems, and sonar technology. BEL is also expanding its reach into homeland security and smart city infrastructure, making it a major player in both military and civilian tech.

3. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Apollo Micro Systems creates rugged, mission-ready electronics for defence and aerospace. The company works closely with BEL and provides end-to-end solutions—from design and engineering to ongoing lifecycle support.

4. IdeaForge Technology Ltd

This Mumbai-based company is one of India’s leading UAV manufacturers. An IIT Bombay spin-off, IdeaForge builds drones like the SWITCH and Netra V4, which are used by both the defence sector and industry. The company went public in 2023 and recently teamed up with Skylark Labs to bring AI into drone operations.

5. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd

Droneacharya isn’t just building drones—it’s training the next generation of drone pilots. By offering drone training and data processing services in areas like agriculture and infrastructure, the company is helping speed up India’s drone adoption across many sectors.

6. Drone Destination Ltd

A DGCA-approved training provider, Drone Destination is focused entirely on drone pilot education. It has set up training schools across several Indian cities to meet the rising demand for certified operators in both military and civilian roles.

7. Zen Technologies Ltd

Zen Technologies specializes in training simulators for the armed forces and law enforcement. In 2024, it doubled its revenue to $53.3 million, a sign of how essential its combat training systems have become. From virtual simulators to live-fire environments, Zen is preparing India’s personnel for complex, tech-heavy warfare.

8. DCM Shriram Ltd

Though known for its work in chemicals and agriculture, DCM Shriram also builds armored vehicles and defence containers. With a 100-year legacy, the company blends quality with green, innovative manufacturing processes to support India’s military logistics.

9. Aimtron Electronics Ltd

Aimtron is a growing name in electronic manufacturing services (EMS). It handles everything from PCB design to full assembly, delivering complete electronic solutions to the automotive, medical, and defence industries.

10. Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Once just a mobile accessory brand, Optiemus has now stepped into electronics manufacturing for defence and telecom. As part of India’s push to become a global manufacturing hub, the company plays a crucial role in building locally-made electronics for defence tech systems.