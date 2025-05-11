India’s Drone Revolution: UAVs Prove Their Worth On The Battlefield

A significant procurement contract with the U.S. worth $3.5 billion was signed in 2023 for 31 MQ-9B armed drones.

India’s deployment of drones in the recent conflict with Pakistan has marked a significant milestone in its military capabilities. Within just two days, India showcased both offensive and defensive use of drones, targeting nine locations in Pakistan on May 7 and intercepting over 300 hostile drones the following day using counter-drone systems.

This was the first actual combat test of India’s drone capability.

From Eyes in the Sky to Precision Strikes

Indian military drones until now have been employed mostly for watching the borders of India with Pakistan and China. Their functions have been surveillance, reconnaissance, imaging, payload delivery, and communications support.

Worldwide, drones have been used in warfare since more than two decades. The turning point was reached in 2008 when Russian forces shot down a Georgian Hermes 450, an Israeli-built drone. Another milestone was reached in 2022, when Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones were utilized by Ukrainian troops to sink the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea.

Russia retaliated with Shahed drones and First Person View drones to destroy advanced U.S.-manufactured Abrams tanks. These occurrences solidified the fact that drones were now the focal point of modern warfare. While this was happening, India’s own drone capabilities were also put under examination.

India’s indigenous development of drones started in the 1990s when the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the Nishant UAV. In addition to indigenous programs, India also depended on imports, primarily from Israel. These were Heron I, Searcher Mk II, and Harop loitering drones.

Harops were employed in recent attacks on Lahore, although official confirmation is yet to be received.

India purchased 22.5 percent of all drone imports to the world from 1985 to 2014, with the majority being from Israel, according to statistics from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

India rented four sophisticated Heron drones from Israel in 2021 for deployment in Ladakh. At the same time, the DRDO was working on UAVs such as Abhyas, Rustom-1, TAPAS, and Ghatak, most of which transitioned to production.

Pushing Boundaries with Local Innovation

In July 2021, DRDO launched a counter-drone system. It comprised detection, jamming referred to as Soft Kill, and laser-based destruction referred to as Hard Kill. This technology was subsequently transferred to Bharat Electronics Limited and other companies to be mass-produced.

Other significant indigenous projects are Autonomous Flying Wing Demonstrator, which has the capability to land by itself without any external assistance, and stealth UCAVs such as Ghatak. A next-generation Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAV called Archer-NG is also being developed in India.

A significant procurement contract with the U.S. worth $3.5 billion was signed in 2023 for 31 MQ-9B armed drones.

Private sector is also taking a leading role. SkyStriker drones are reportedly being used in Operation Sindoor. These are being produced by Alpha Design Technologies in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems. Adani-Elbit’s Hyderabad facility was India’s first private drone production facility.

The Road Ahead for India’s Drone Industry

India’s defense drone market had a revenue of $1.5 billion in 2024 and is likely to reach more than $4 billion by the year 2030. The industry is set to expand at almost 18 percent per year.

In further support of the growth, in 2022 the Army Design Bureau entered an agreement with Drone Federation of India to boost R&D. Defence Ministry introduced the IDEX and ADITI schemes to fund strategic technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons, and anti-drone systems for funding startups.

These schemes are building up the foundation of India’s standalone drone ecosystem.

