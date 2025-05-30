India’s Economy Picks Up Pace In March Quarter With 6.7% Growth, Rural Demand Leads Recovery

India’s GDP likely grew 6.7% in the March quarter, boosted by rural demand and government spending, even as private investment remained subdued.

India’s economic engine likely accelerated in the January–March quarter of FY24, driven by stronger rural consumption and robust government expenditure. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) likely expanded by 6.7% year-on-year, compared to 6.2% in the previous quarter.

While global investment sentiment stayed cautious due to rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, India appears to have held its own — aided by domestic policy support and targeted public sector outlays.

Rural Consumption Shows Strength, Urban Demand Mixed

Improved rural demand is seen as the primary driver of the March quarter’s economic uptick. According to Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank Economic Research, rural consumption indicators outperformed expectations, while urban demand remained uneven.

“Investment during the quarter was largely supported by public spending,” she added, indicating the central role of government-led infrastructure push in sustaining momentum.

GVA Growth to Be More Modest Than GDP

While the headline GDP growth may exceed projections — JP Morgan estimates it at 7.5% — economists are cautious about interpreting the number at face value.

That’s because GDP includes components such as indirect taxes and subsidy reductions, which can artificially inflate growth figures. Gross Value Added (GVA), which excludes these elements, provides a clearer picture of actual economic activity and is expected to grow by 6.7%, marginally above 6.2% in the prior quarter.

Economists also pointed out that a significant drop in subsidy payouts could widen the difference between GDP and GVA this quarter.

India May Overtake Japan in Economic Size

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections, India is on track to match Japan’s economy at $4.18 trillion in 2024, making it the third-largest economy in nominal terms.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expecting 6.5% GDP growth for FY25, India retains its status as the fastest-growing major economy globally.

Strong Domestic Policy Buffer Against Global Headwinds

Despite challenges posed by sluggish global trade and rising geopolitical tensions, India remains relatively shielded due to its low dependency on exports, economists said.

The government’s income tax relief, February’s fiscal stimulus measures, and the RBI’s earlier interest rate cuts have collectively supported domestic consumption and investment.

According to Kaushik Das, India Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank, “Policy coordination between the government and RBI is the strongest we’ve seen in recent years. They are clearly willing to do whatever it takes to maintain momentum.”

Falling Inflation and Monsoon Outlook Offer Further Hope

Adding to the optimism is a significant decline in retail inflation, which fell to 3.16% in April, the lowest in nearly six years. A favourable monsoon forecast is also expected to stabilize food prices, boosting rural income and further supporting demand.

With inflation easing and growth indicators improving, many analysts expect the RBI to consider another repo rate cut in June, potentially providing a fresh boost to economic activity.

Outlook for FY25: Growth Between 6.3% and 6.8%

The Indian finance ministry estimates GDP growth in FY25 will range between 6.3% and 6.8%, underpinned by policy support, monetary easing, and favourable macro conditions.

As the Ministry of Statistics gears up to release the official March-quarter GDP figures and provisional FY25 estimates on Friday at 1030 GMT, all eyes will be on whether India’s economic resilience continues to outperform amid global uncertainty.

