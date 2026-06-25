India’s Emergency History Explained: How Often It Was Declared and Why 1975 Emergency Still Sparks Debate

With the Central Government observing June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, the National Emergency imposed in 1975 is once again being highlighted as one of the darkest periods in the country’s history. India has witnessed a National Emergency three times: in 1962, 1971, and 1975. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has specifically targeted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for the 1975 period, leaving the 1962 and 1971 emergencies out of its criticism. As India marks over 50 years since this dark era, it becomes crucial to understand the severe violation of civil rights, liberties, and freedoms that ordinary citizens were forced to endure.

How Often Was an Emergency Declared in India?

During a National Emergency, the powers of the Central Government increase significantly, while certain constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens face heavy restrictions. In India, a National Emergency has been imposed three times:

1962 (The Sino-Indian War): The first National Emergency was declared due to external aggression during the war with China. This emergency remained in place until January 1968.

1971 (The Indo-Pakistan War): The second emergency was declared due to external threats during the conflict that led to the creation of Bangladesh. It continued to run even after active combat ended, overlapping with the subsequent emergency.

1975 (Internal Disturbance): The third and most controversial emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Unlike the previous two, it was invoked on the grounds of “internal disturbance”, a term that was later replaced by “armed rebellion” through the 44th Constitutional Amendment to prevent future political misuse.



Why the 1975 Emergency Remains the Darkest Period in Indian History

The 1975 Emergency remains the most fiercely debated period in Indian political history. It was declared amidst widespread political unrest, mass protests, and a landmark Allahabad High Court verdict that invalidated Indira Gandhi’s election from the Rae Bareli constituency due to electoral malpractices. Spanning 21 months between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, the Indira Gandhi-led government imposed strict, absolute censorship on the press, making it illegal for newspapers to publish any content critical of the administration.

Furthermore, tens of thousands of opposition leaders, journalists, activists, and political dissidents were arrested and detained without trial under stringent preventive detention laws The period also witnessed highly controversial state-enforced actions, including forced sterilization drives and aggressive, large-scale slum clearances that adversely affected millions of poor citizens. Five decades later, the 1975 Emergency serves as a powerful historical warning about the vulnerability of free speech, an independent press, and citizens’ constitutional rights.

