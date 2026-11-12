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Home > India News > India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details

India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details

Designed keeping in mind the needs of ordinary and middle-class passengers, the train comes equipped with several modern facilities, including comfortable seating, improved suspension, modern toilets and mobile charging points.

The train also features push-pull technology, which enables faster operations while ensuring a smoother and safer travel experience for passengers.
The train also features push-pull technology, which enables faster operations while ensuring a smoother and safer travel experience for passengers.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 15:18 IST

India’s first modernised Amrit Bharat 3.0 train has left from New Delhi for Patna shortly after midnight on November 11. The train has been rolled out as part of a special service for Chhath Puja. This marks a major initiative by Indian Railways to facilitate festive travel.
 
The train’s departure was accompanied by traditional Chhath folk songs, which filled the station premises. Passengers present at the station welcomed the initiative from the Railway Ministry.
 
Designed keeping in mind the needs of ordinary and middle-class passengers, the train comes equipped with several modern facilities, including comfortable seating, improved suspension, modern toilets and mobile charging points.
 
The train also features push-pull technology, which enables faster operations while ensuring a smoother and safer travel experience for passengers.
 
The special service is aimed at easing the rush of passengers travelling between Delhi and Bihar during the Chhath festival, when demand for rail services are all thime high.
 
Indian Railways said the initiative reflects its efforts to ensure convenient, comfortable and safe journeys for passengers during the festive season.
The next-generation Amrit Bharat 3.0 has been built by the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The train has been developed to expand travel options for passengers while maintaining its emphasis on affordable long-distance rail travel. 
 
The latest version of Amrit Bharat train marks a shift from its previous Avatars, which were limited to sleeper and general-class coaches. The train is also equipped with First AC, Second AC and Third AC accommodation options.
 
The 22-coach train features six 3rd AC, two Second AC and one First AC coach. The train also comprises of six sleeper-class and four general-class coaches. The remaining coaches include a pantry car, a power car and a Divyangjan-cum-guard brake van.
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India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details
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India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details

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India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details

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India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details
India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details
India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details
India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details
India’s First Amrit Bharat 3.0 Train Runs From Delhi to Patna to Ease Chhath Puja Rush: Check Key Details

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