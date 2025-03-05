India’s First Dolphin Census Finds 6,324 Gangetic Dolphins, 3 Indus Dolphins In Punjab: Report

India’s first-ever comprehensive dolphin population survey has recorded 6,324 Gangetic dolphins across the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins, along with three Indus river dolphins in the Beas river basin in Punjab. The survey, conducted between 2021 and 2023, provides an in-depth assessment of the dolphin population in India’s major rivers.
The study covered a vast 8,406-km stretch of the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins, along with their tributaries, and 101 km of the Beas River in Punjab.
Survey Findings: Dolphin Population Across India’s Rivers
According to the report, the estimated dolphin population stands at:
- Ganga Basin: 5,689 dolphins (Range: 5,371–6,024)
- Brahmaputra Basin: 635 dolphins
- Total Gangetic Dolphin Population: 6,324 (Range: 5,977–6,688)
- Indus River Dolphins (Beas River, Punjab): 3 dolphins
The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) held its 7th meeting at Gir National Park, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the survey results. The survey aligns with Project Dolphin, launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2020, to enhance conservation efforts.
Extensive Study Across 28 Rivers
The dolphin survey was conducted through boat-based estimations across 28 rivers and road mapping of 30 river stretches. The Wildlife Institute of India collaborated with state forest departments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and leading non-profit organisations, including:
- Aaranyak
- World Wildlife Fund (WWF)
- Turtle Survival Alliance
- Wildlife Trust of India
State-Wise Dolphin Count
The survey revealed the following state-wise distribution of Gangetic dolphins:
- Uttar Pradesh – 2,397
- Bihar – 2,220
- West Bengal – 815
- Jharkhand – 162
- Assam – 635
- Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan – 95
- Punjab (Beas River – Indus Dolphin) – 3
Key Findings in Ganga and Brahmaputra
The survey actively monitored 7,109 km of the Ganga basin, covering key tributaries, including:
- Chambal, Yamuna, Rapti, Sharda, Ghaghara, Mahananda, Kosi, Gandak, Geruwa, Rupnarayan, Torsa, Kaljani, Churni, and Haldi.
Notably, the highest dolphin density was recorded in a 47-km stretch from Bhind to Pachnada in the Chambal River. The Kanpur to Vindhyachal stretch (380 km) recorded an encounter rate of 1.89 dolphins per km, while the Narora to Kanpur stretch (366 km) showed an almost negligible dolphin presence.
Conservation Efforts and Future Implications
The findings highlight the success of conservation initiatives under Project Dolphin but also emphasize the need for stronger policies to protect river habitats. Experts believe that industrial pollution, dam construction, and unregulated fishing continue to threaten dolphin populations in certain regions.
With this first-of-its-kind dolphin census, India is now better equipped to take targeted measures for freshwater dolphin conservation across its river systems.
