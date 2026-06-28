India’s First Hydrogen Train Explained: How It Works, Top Speed, Route, Ticket Price, Launch Details

India has taken a step closer to introducing its first hydrogen-powered train after it successfully completed another trial run and it managed a top speed of 120 kmph. This eco friendly train is said to change rail travel for routes where electrification is hard. Here’s everything you want to know about how the hydrogen train works, what its top speed is, where it will run, what it may cost, and its launch date.

India’s First Hydrogen Train

India’s fist hydrogen powered train did another roud of trials on Friday on the stretch between New Delhi and Jing and it basically brings the whole project one more step nearer to real commercial operations. During the run, engineers looked at key safety parts like emergency braking and also the train’s general stability.

🚨 HUGE! India’s first indigenous Hydrogen Train has been OFFICIALLY approved. — The pilot run will take place on the Jind–Sonipat section in Haryana.

— The train features a 10-coach hydrogen-powered configuration. pic.twitter.com/MblnoqrTRw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 5, 2026







On the Jind-Sonipat line, the train touched a top speed of 120 kmph while testing, though in everyday service it is expected to run at about 75 kmph. Also, earlier there was already one more successful trial, that one between Sonipat and Jind.

How Hydrogen Train Works

A hydrogen fuel cell works by taking hydrogen that’s carried in the train and then it mixes it with oxygen from the air so you get electricity out. Compared with diesel engines, the only byproduct of this whole process is water vapour and heat, so it feels like cleaner technology.

That electricity then goes straight ot the train motors just like an electric train. The main difference is where the power comes from. Instead of pulling power from overhead lines, the hydrogen train makes its own electricity onboard.

Hydrogen Train Price

For now, the cost is estimated at ₹80 crore for each train and ₹70 crore for route infrastructure, besides the other developments. In a written Lok Sabha reply in December 2025, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a fair cost comparison with conventional traction systems was not yet possible, since the project and its infrastructure were still being developed on a pilot basis.

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