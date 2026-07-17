India’s First Hydrogen Train Explained: Route, Speed, Fare, Schedule, Stops And How It Works

India has officially entered the league of countries operating hydrogen train technology after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind railway station in Haryana on Friday. The launch marks a major step in Indian Railways’ push towards greener transport and cleaner mobility. Designed, engineered and integrated entirely in India using indigenous technology, the pilot service will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section under Northern Railway. The project is expected to provide valuable lessons for remote and heritage routes where full electrification may not be practical, while also reducing dependence on imported diesel. Indian Railways said the train generates its own electricity onboard instead of drawing power from overhead electric lines like conventional electric trains.

The launch also places India among a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are either operating or testing hydrogen-powered rail technology. Since the technology is still in its early stages globally, only a limited number of countries currently use such trains. Hydrogen is being viewed as one of the cleanest fuels because the technology produces electricity through a chemical reaction and releases only water vapour as its by-product.

Route and schedule of the hydrogen train from Jind to Sonipat, including train numbers and all stoppages

Reportedly, the new hydrogen train will run daily between Jind and Sonipat. Train number 74010 will leave Jind at 7:40 AM and reach Sonipat at 9:40 AM, completing the journey in two hours. On the return trip, Train number 74009 will depart Sonipat at 10:40 AM and arrive at Jind at 1:00 PM, taking 2 hours and 20 minutes.

During the journey, the hydrogen train will stop at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambheva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni before reaching its destination. The train will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat, while serving several intermediate stations. Northern Railway will operate the service, and its primary maintenance facility has been established at Jind.

Coaches, passenger capacity and speed make the hydrogen train one of the biggest of its kind

One of the biggest highlights of India’s first hydrogen train is its size. The train has 10 passenger coaches, making it the longest hydrogen-powered passenger train of its kind in the world. According to Indian Railways, most hydrogen trains operating or under testing globally have only two to three passenger coaches.

Reports say that the train can carry 2,600 passengers in a single trip. It has a design speed of 110 kmph, although it will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section. Power comes from a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen trainsets currently in operation anywhere in the world.

How the hydrogen train works and why it is considered a cleaner transport option

The hydrogen train utilizes the technology of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. In this regard, as opposed to the diesel engine combustion process, there is a reaction between hydrogen that is contained in on-board tanks and oxygen taken from the atmosphere in the fuel cell to produce electricity.

The electrochemical process produces only water vapour and heat as direct by-products, eliminating combustion, smoke and tailpipe carbon emissions. The trainset consists of two hydrogen driving power cars and eight trailer coaches. Each driving power car is fitted with hydrogen fuel cells, lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders, which work together to provide traction power.

Infrastructure behind the hydrogen train includes a dedicated refuelling facility at Jind

Reports say that to support operations, Indian Railways has set up an indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for storing and dispensing compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

This plant has an integrated hydrogen compression system along with other technical and crucial backup components to provide reliable operations. A spare compressor unit has also been incorporated into the system. Safety systems like hydrogen detectors and flame detectors within the entire production, storage, and dispensing process plant shall be subjected to regular inspections and cleaning operations to avoid the build-up of any kind of dust particles. With the initiation of this pilot project, it is hoped that this hydrogen train would become the future of clean rail transportation in India.

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