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Home > India News > India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, attempts liftoff under Mission Aagaman from Sriharikota, aiming to break ISRO's launch monopoly and open commercial small-satellite access from Indian soil.

India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 10:21 IST

India’s commercial space sector is set for a defining moment as Skyroot Aerospace attempts to send Vikram-1, which is the country’s first fully privately built orbital rocket, into space. The Hyderabad-based startup’s maiden orbital attempt, called Mission Aagaman, where the name is the Sanskrit word for “arrival”. It is scheduled to lift off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, within a launch window running from mid-July to August 4.

What Is Vikram-1?

The name Vikram is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who is widely regarded as the father of India’s space programme. Vikram-1 is roughly 20 – 24 metres long with a diameter of about 1,7 metres. Unlike Vikram-S, the suborbital demonstrator Skyroot that flew in 2022, Vikram-1 is designed to carry small satellites all the way into low Earth orbit. It uses an all-carbon composite airframe, 3D-printed engines, and solid-fuel propulsion across its lower stages, topped by an orbital adjustment module capable of releasing multiple satellites at different points along its path. The rocket can carry payloads of up to roughly 350 kg to a 450 km orbit.

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Why Does The Launch Of Vikram-1 Matter?

A successful flight of Vikram-1 would make Skyroot, India’s first private company to independently design, build and fly a satellite to orbit, ending the government’s historic monopoly over orbital launches. The timing carries added weight as ISRO’s own PSLV programme has faced setbacks in recent launches, making the case for a diversified, private-sector-backed launch ecosystem even stronger. Company leadership has described the mission as validating years of engineering effort and hundreds of supplier partnerships, with an eventual goal of scaling toward monthly commercial launches.

How Does It Work And What Does Aagaman Carry?

As a test flight, Aagaman’s primary purpose is to gather real in-flight data on propulsion, stage separation, guidance and structural performance that ground testing cannot fully replicate. The rocket is carrying technology-demonstration payloads from earth-observation and space-debris companies, a component-testing payload, and even a lab-grown diamond artwork. It is the first of three planned development flights meant to prove out the vehicle before commercial service begins.

Vikram-1 vs PSLV and GSLV

ISRO’s PSLV and GSLV are government-owned, decades-old workhorses built for a broad range of missions, from earth observation to interplanetary probes, using a mix of solid, liquid and cryogenic stages. Vikram-1, by contrast, is a smaller, cheaper, privately funded vehicle built specifically for the fast-growing small-satellite market, promising quicker turnaround and customised orbits rather than shared “rideshare” slots. Where ISRO rockets serve national strategic and scientific goals, Vikram-1 is a commercial product aimed at global satellite operators, which is a shift from state-led to market-led access to space.

Also Read: Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Explained: Route Map, Length, Cost, Completion Date, and More

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India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

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