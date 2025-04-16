Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
India’s First Train With ATM, Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express Marks History

The facility, installed in one of the air-conditioned coaches, allows travelers to withdraw cash while in transit—an innovation that could redefine the in-train experience for commuters.

India’s First Train With ATM, Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express Marks History


In a significant leap towards improving passenger convenience, the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express has made history by becoming the first train in India to offer an onboard Automated Teller Machine (ATM). The facility, installed in one of the air-conditioned coaches, allows travelers to withdraw cash while in transit—an innovation that could redefine the in-train experience for commuters.

The project is part of the Indian Railways’ “Innovative and Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme” (INFRIS), which encourages fresh thinking and creative revenue models. Spearheaded by the Bhusawal division, the ATM initiative was developed in collaboration with the Bank of Maharashtra.

According to railway officials, the trial run of the ATM was successful, with smooth operations throughout most of the journey. The only hiccup came along the Igatpuri-Kasara stretch, a region notorious for weak mobile signals due to multiple tunnels and rugged terrain. Despite this, the overall functionality of the machine remained intact.

Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, Ity Pandey, expressed satisfaction with the results. “The concept was floated during one of our internal brainstorming sessions. Once the idea gained traction, the team acted quickly to make it a reality,” she said. Pandey also assured that the machine’s performance will be monitored regularly to ensure reliable service.

The ATM, although located in an AC coach, is accessible to passengers from all 22 coaches of the Panchavati Express thanks to the connected vestibules. Beyond cash withdrawals, commuters can also request cheque books, access mini-statements, and carry out basic banking inquiries on the move.

Interestingly, this ATM will serve not just one but two trains. The Mumbai-Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express, which shares its rake with the Panchavati Express, will also offer this facility to passengers, extending the service to a broader base of travelers across Maharashtra.

In terms of security, the railway has installed CCTV surveillance and a shutter system to safeguard the machine. If the initiative receives positive feedback and demonstrates consistent usage, Indian Railways may consider expanding the service to other prominent routes in the future.

