India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes At 92 | Live Updates

Friday, December 27, 2024
Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening in critical condition, succumbed to his health issues later, according to reports.

Singh’s admission to the hospital came after his health deteriorated rapidly. Known for his significant contributions to Indian politics and economics, his passing marks the end of an era.

Decades of Service to Parliament

Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, had an extensive and impactful career in Indian politics. His tenure in the Upper House spanned 33 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping policies and governance.

As news of his hospitalization spread, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, along with several political figures from across party lines, arrived at AIIMS Delhi to express their support. Singh’s stature as a leader transcended political affiliations, and his passing has prompted reactions from across the political spectrum.

Check the LIVE updates here:

11:58 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers Condolences

11:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

11:52 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bhupesh Baghel Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

11:37 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:35 PM · Dec 26, 2024

National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared

11:31 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Honors Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Gautam Adani Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Amit Shah Mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

11:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

11:25 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:22 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rajnath Singh Mourns the Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:18 PM · Dec 26, 2024
Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

11:15 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Abhishek Banerjee Pays Tribute

11:10 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

11:01 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

10:59 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

AIIMS Confirms Manmohan Singh’s Demise

10:49 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Demise Great Loss’, Bhupesh Baghel Says Former PM Has Passed Away

1o:45 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Kumari Selja Says ‘Manmohan Singh’s Demise Irreparable Loss To Nation’

10:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

PM Modi Morns The Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” PM Modi on X.

