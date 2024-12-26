India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes At 92 | Live Updates

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a revered statesman and economist, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in critical condition, his demise marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian politics.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening in critical condition, succumbed to his health issues later, according to reports.

Singh’s admission to the hospital came after his health deteriorated rapidly. Known for his significant contributions to Indian politics and economics, his passing marks the end of an era.

Decades of Service to Parliament

Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, had an extensive and impactful career in Indian politics. His tenure in the Upper House spanned 33 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping policies and governance.

As news of his hospitalization spread, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, along with several political figures from across party lines, arrived at AIIMS Delhi to express their support. Singh’s stature as a leader transcended political affiliations, and his passing has prompted reactions from across the political spectrum.

11:58 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers Condolences

देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ॰ मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन दुःखद। वे एक कुशल राजनेता एवं अर्थशास्त्री थे। उनके नेतृत्व में भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था को नई दिशा मिली। डॉ॰ मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन भारतीय राजनीति के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की चिर शांति के लिए प्रार्थना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 26, 2024

11:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 26, 2024

11:52 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Bhupesh Baghel Mourns the Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

#WATCH | Belagavi, Karnataka: Congress leader & former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, “The news of the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is unfortunate. It is an irreparable loss for the nation and the Congress Party…” (Video Source: Self-made) pic.twitter.com/FMK4a1aHob — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

11:37 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

11:35 PM · Dec 26, 2024

National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours: GoI sources pic.twitter.com/0yjEv1diDq — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

11:31 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh Honors Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

As a Teacher in a Medical School, I myself and so also many of my contemporaries… we got absolutely enamoured of #DrManmohanSingh ji when we learnt that after 52 years of prestigious assignments, he had decided to return to his alma mater Punjab University as a Professor of… pic.twitter.com/YOFFyZsMm5 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 26, 2024

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Gautam Adani Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr… pic.twitter.com/seW5Fk5hKY — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 26, 2024

11:29 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Amit Shah Mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक में गवर्नर से लेकर देश के वित्त मंत्री और प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी ने देश की शासन व्यवस्था में महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2024

11:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief Over Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Demise

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उनकी विद्वता और सादगी के गुणों को शब्दों में पिरोना असंभव है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। उनके परिवार और शुभचिंतकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं।

ॐ शांति — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 26, 2024

11:25 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh

Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India’s economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation… pic.twitter.com/28A6pKYjvK — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) December 26, 2024

11:22 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Rajnath Singh Mourns the Loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, “Deeply saddened by the demise of India’s former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He played a key role in rebuilding India’s economy during difficult times. He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to… pic.twitter.com/Y42qx6kQ1m — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

11:18 PM · Dec 26, 2024 Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweets, “Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature.… pic.twitter.com/kN2YSAxtbA — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

11:15 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Abhishek Banerjee Pays Tribute

Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary, All India Trinamool Congress, tweets, “India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr Manmohan Singh’s legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as Prime Minister. An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation’s… pic.twitter.com/5B9Kd4f6ru — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

11:10 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation… pic.twitter.com/BXA6zHG2Fq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2024

11:01 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh

10:59 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies. India has lost a great son with… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 26, 2024

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweets, “The passing of Former Prime Minister and Economist Shri Manmohan Singh ji is an immense loss for the nation. A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public… pic.twitter.com/gllTGhRDWi — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

10:56 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Manmohan Singh’s Demise

#WATCH | Former PM Manmohan Singh Demise | Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, “It’s very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. we are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi…” pic.twitter.com/Hg2ubVuxOH — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

10:55 PM · Dec 26, 2024

AIIMS Confirms Manmohan Singh’s Demise

With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately… pic.twitter.com/ZX9NakKo7Y — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

10:49 PM · Dec 26, 2024

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS

#WATCH | BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda arrives at AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/lFghx2ouOL — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS

#WATCH | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/4IRFy3AfsP — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

10:48 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh’s Demise Great Loss’, Bhupesh Baghel Says Former PM Has Passed Away

देश आपका आभारी रहेगा सर. इतिहास आपके योगदान से सदैव परिपूर्ण रहेगा. एक महान राष्ट्रकर्मी आज जीवन के अंतिम सफर पर हम सबसे विदा हो गए हैं. उनके व्यक्तित्व, योगदान और देशसेवा के लिए शब्द कम हैं. पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी का निधन बड़ी क्षति है. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति… pic.twitter.com/u0ahUyOjSG — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 26, 2024

1o:45 PM · Dec 26, 2024

Congress MP Kumari Selja Says ‘Manmohan Singh’s Demise Irreparable Loss To Nation’

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी के निधन की सूचना से मन बेहद आहत है। उनका जाना पूरे देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है, लेकिन मेरे लिए यह परिवार के एक बड़े और मार्गदर्शक के चले जाने जैसा है। भारत के आर्थिक सुधारों में उनका योगदान ऐतिहासिक है। उनके नेतृत्व में भारत ने उदारीकरण,… pic.twitter.com/IHOSTEZoDQ — Kumari Selja (@Kumari_Selja) December 26, 2024

10:26 PM · Dec 26, 2024

PM Modi Morns The Death Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” PM Modi on X.