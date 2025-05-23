India’s Global Anti-Terror Push Gets Backing From Gulf Nations, Says Expert Asif Rameez Daudi | NewsX Exclusive

With India dispatching a high-level delegation to 32 countries under Operation Sindoor, Daudi believes this marks a shift toward “diplomatic warfare” a strategy where international goodwill and truth-telling replace weapons and confrontation.

In the wake of India's renewed diplomatic outreach through "Operation Sindoor," international affairs expert Asif Rameez Daudi emphasized the growing importance of Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting India's global anti-terrorism agenda.

In the wake of India’s renewed diplomatic outreach through “Operation Sindoor,” international affairs expert Asif Rameez Daudi emphasized the growing importance of Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting India’s global anti-terrorism agenda.

Speaking to NewsX from Jedha, Daudi highlighted the strategic role played by Saudi Arabia in de-escalating past India-Pakistan tensions, referencing the 2019 release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reportedly influenced by a call from Riyadh to then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Saudi Arabia and other progressive Gulf nations are adopting a forward-looking, development-first vision. Their stance against terrorism is firm, and they aim for peace and regional prosperity,” said Mr. Daudi.

He underlined that India’s position has always been clear if Pakistan stops supporting terrorism, India is open to trade, people-to-people ties, and peaceful engagement. However, the deep-rooted nature of terrorism in Pakistan’s state policy, he said, remains a significant barrier.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With India dispatching a high-level delegation to 32 countries under Operation Sindoor, Daudi believes this marks a shift toward “diplomatic warfare” a strategy where international goodwill and truth-telling replace weapons and confrontation.

“India’s smart diplomatic move is being noticed. When our experts, intellectuals, and diplomats visit the UN member states and other global powers to reiterate India’s victimhood and call for united action against terrorism, it makes a difference,” Daudi noted.

He praised the Indian government’s approach of global engagement over military confrontation, stating that countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are likely to play an even more significant role in ensuring regional peace and international cooperation against terrorism.

While he remained cautious about the possibility of a peaceful India-Pakistan relationship in the immediate future, Daudi was optimistic that sustained diplomatic efforts could prevent escalations and strengthen India’s position on the world stage.

“The world already knows who the real victims of terrorism are. What matters now is sustained, smart diplomacy and India seems to be on the right track,” he concluded. Watch interview here: ALSO READ: India’s Global Anti-Terror Diplomacy Signals Shift in Doctrine, Says US Researcher | Exclusive