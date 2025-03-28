India’s Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber Cell Amid Outrage

The Cyber and Information Security wing of the Maharashtra Police is investigating multiple complaints filed against Allahbadia popularly known as BeerBiceps and others associated with the show.

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina on Friday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the second time this week, in connection with an obscenity case linked to his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The show recently came under fire after social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks that sparked widespread outrage.

Raina’s statement was being recorded at the Cyber Cell’s office in the World Trade Centre, South Mumbai, officials confirmed. He had earlier appeared before the unit on March 24 at its headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

The Cyber and Information Security wing of the Maharashtra Police is investigating multiple complaints filed against Allahbadia popularly known as BeerBiceps and others associated with the show. The complaints allege that sexually explicit and inappropriate comments made during an episode of India’s Got Latent violated decency norms and amounted to public obscenity.

The controversy erupted in February 2025, when Allahbadia’s remarks about sex and Indian parenting culture during the show were widely circulated online, drawing criticism from viewers and activists alike. The backlash led to calls for accountability and legal action against those involved.

Both Raina and Allahbadia, along with other creators linked to the YouTube reality show, are facing multiple FIRs across different states. The Cyber Cell is currently examining digital evidence and statements as part of its ongoing investigation.

