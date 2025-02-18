Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • India’s Got Latent Show: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Consider Regulating ‘Obscene Content’ On YouTube

India’s Got Latent Show: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Consider Regulating ‘Obscene Content’ On YouTube

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India’s Got Latent Show: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Consider Regulating ‘Obscene Content’ On YouTube


The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench emphasized that it would not allow a vacuum or unregulated space to be misused by so-called YouTube channels. Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, hearing a case on the matter, directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was present for another case, to consult with the Attorney General and Solicitor General for further assistance.

Justice Kant expressed concern over the growing issue, stating, “There was this case of so-called YouTubers… We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to take action, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area to be misused by YouTube channels, with all these things going on.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench also underscored the sensitivity of the issue, emphasizing, “We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue.” Justice Kant further instructed Bhati to ensure the presence of the Attorney General and Solicitor General in the next hearing.

The court’s comments were triggered by inappropriate remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his appearance on the show India’s Got Latent. Allahabadia had filed a plea seeking to club multiple FIRs registered against him and to seek interim relief from arrest.

During the hearing, the bench criticized Allahabadia for his behavior, condemning his comments as deeply inappropriate. “There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program,” the bench remarked, adding that his parents and society would feel ashamed of his actions.

Court’s remarks reflect a growing concern over the regulation of content on social media platforms, especially when it comes to potentially harmful or obscene material being freely disseminated to large audiences.

Read More: Abuse Of Law’: SC Turns Down Sukesh Chandrasekhar Plea For Changing Jail

Filed under

India's Got Latent

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You Need To Know

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You...

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Entertainment

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting Fresh

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox