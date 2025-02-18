India’s Got Latent Show: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Consider Regulating ‘Obscene Content’ On YouTube

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The bench emphasized that it would not allow a vacuum or unregulated space to be misused by so-called YouTube channels. Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, hearing a case on the matter, directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was present for another case, to consult with the Attorney General and Solicitor General for further assistance.

Justice Kant expressed concern over the growing issue, stating, “There was this case of so-called YouTubers… We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to take action, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area to be misused by YouTube channels, with all these things going on.”

The bench also underscored the sensitivity of the issue, emphasizing, “We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue.” Justice Kant further instructed Bhati to ensure the presence of the Attorney General and Solicitor General in the next hearing.

The court’s comments were triggered by inappropriate remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his appearance on the show India’s Got Latent. Allahabadia had filed a plea seeking to club multiple FIRs registered against him and to seek interim relief from arrest.

During the hearing, the bench criticized Allahabadia for his behavior, condemning his comments as deeply inappropriate. “There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program,” the bench remarked, adding that his parents and society would feel ashamed of his actions.

Court’s remarks reflect a growing concern over the regulation of content on social media platforms, especially when it comes to potentially harmful or obscene material being freely disseminated to large audiences.

