India’s Inflation Falls To 3.16% In April—Lowest Since 2019, Raising Rate Cut Hopes

India's retail inflation fell to 3.16% in April 2025—its lowest since July 2019—driven by falling food prices, especially vegetables. Economists expect the RBI may cut rates in June to support economic growth.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures suggest easing price pressures across essential categories, strengthening the case for a possible rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in June.

Food Prices Drive Inflation Down

The fall in inflation is largely attributed to a steep decline in food prices, particularly vegetables. Food inflation plummeted to 1.8% in April from a high of 10.9% in October 2024. Vegetables recorded an 11% year-on-year price contraction in April, making them the biggest contributors to the cooling trend.

Prices of pulses and spices also fell, while fruits and edible oils showed double-digit inflation. Despite some moderation in the rate of decline over recent months, April’s inflation figure aligned with economists’ expectations, as forecasted by a Bloomberg poll.

Rising Procurement, Early Monsoon Add Optimism

Aayushi Chaudhary, Pranjul Bhandari, and Priya Mehrishi from HSBC India noted that wheat procurement has hit 29 million tonnes its highest since the 2021-22 season thanks to a strong winter crop. The India Meteorological Department’s forecast of an early monsoon, expected to arrive in Kerala by May 27, could further stabilize food prices and aid agricultural output.

Fuel Prices Rise Despite Cheaper Crude

While most CPI sub-categories remained flat, the fuel and light category showed a notable increase from 1.4% in March to 2.9% in April. This rise comes despite a drop in India’s crude oil basket from $72.5 per barrel in March to $67.7 in April. The increase is linked to the central government’s imposition of an additional ₹2 excise duty on petrol and diesel starting April 7, following former US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

As of May 9, the crude oil basket stood at $63.8 per barrel, continuing the downward trend.

Core Inflation Remains Stable

Core inflation which excludes food and fuel remained flat at 4.1% in April, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Though core inflation has edged up over the last three months, analysts attribute this to rising gold and silver prices amid financial market volatility.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized in the April MPC meeting minutes that inflationary impulses remain “benign and well-anchored.” CPI inflation excluding food, fuel, gold, and silver was just 3.2% in February, with the fuel group still in deflation at that time.

RBI May Cut Rates in June

The RBI has forecast 4% CPI inflation for FY2025-26, with quarterly projections of 3.6%, 3.9%, 3.8%, and 4.4%. Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil Limited, stated that with Brent crude likely to average $65 per barrel, non-food inflation should remain contained. He added, “Given the current inflation trajectory, a further 25-basis point rate cut is expected in the June monetary policy.”

If the RBI follows through, the cut could support household spending and private investment, providing fresh momentum to India’s economic growth story.

