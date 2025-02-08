Home
India’s New Political Map: Showcases Surge In BJP Rule In The Nation

The Bharatiya Janata Party continues to dominate the Indian political landscape with its direct governance in several key states.

Copy-of-INDIAS-POLITICAL-MAP-5.jpg

[1/5] - Increase In BJP Rule In The States
Copy-of-INDIAS-POLITICAL-MAP-3-1.jpg

[2/5] - Increase In NDA Rule In The States
Copy-of-INDIAS-POLITICAL-MAP-4-1.jpg

[3/5] - INC Ruled States
Copy-of-INDIAS-POLITICAL-MAP-2-1.jpg

[4/5] - I.N.D.I.A Ruled States
Copy-of-INDIAS-POLITICAL-MAP-1-1.jpg

[5/5] - Regional Ruled States

The latest political landscape of India reflects a diverse mix of governance with states being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, the Indian National Congress (INC), and regional parties. Here’s a breakdown of party rule across different states and union territories.

BJP-Ruled States

The Bharatiya Janata Party continues to dominate the Indian political landscape with its direct governance in several key states. These states include:

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Manipur
  • Tripura
  • Odisha
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Goa
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Gujarat
  • Rajasthan
  • Delhi
  • Haryana

NDA-Ruled States

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, extends its influence to several other states through its coalition partners. Together, they govern a majority of India’s states:

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Bihar
  • Sikkim
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Assam
  • Manipur
  • Nagaland
  • Meghalaya
  • Tripura
  • Odisha
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Goa
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • Gujarat
  • Rajasthan
  • Delhi
  • Haryana

Congress-Ruled States

The Congress party, which once had a dominant hold across the country, now governs only a few states:

  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Telangana
  • Karnataka

INDIA Bloc-Ruled States

The newly formed INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, holds power in a few strategically important states:

  • Jammu and Kashmir
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Jharkhand
  • Telangana
  • Karnataka

Regional Party Strongholds

Several states remain under the governance of strong regional parties, reflecting the local political preferences of their populations. These states are:

  • Punjab (Aam Aadmi Party – AAP)
  • Mizoram (Mizo National Front – MNF)
  • West Bengal (All India Trinamool Congress – AITC)
  • Tamil Nadu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – DMK)
  • Kerala (Left Democratic Front – LDF)

The political map of India showcases a complex and evolving landscape with the BJP and NDA holding a significant majority of states. The Congress and INDIA alliance are focused on regaining lost ground, while regional parties continue to maintain their dominance in specific pockets. The coming years will reveal how these political dynamics shape the governance and development of India’s states.

