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Home > India News > India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production

India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production

Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a major gold-producing state after an estimated 50 tonnes of gold were identified at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district.

Andhra Pradesh might come out as the largest gold producer in the country (Image: AI-generated)
Andhra Pradesh might come out as the largest gold producer in the country (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 20:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh will likely emerge as the largest producer of native gold in India, based on the fact that its authorities have discovered huge deposits of gold, amounting to about 50 tons of gold in the village of Jonnagiri in the district of Kurnool. The discovery, along with increased mining activities in some other locations, will help make Andhra Pradesh a key player in India’s mining industry, reducing the dependence of the country on imported gold.

According to reports, the projection was outlined by Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary for Mines and Geology, during a press conference on the state’s growing mineral reserves. Apart from the Jonnagiri site, officials have identified four other promising gold-bearing zones across Andhra Pradesh, including Ramagiri, Javvakula and Chigurukunta-Bisnatam. The government is now moving ahead with efforts to map and lease additional mineral blocks for future mining activity.

From a single discovery to a broader gold mining push

The Jonnagiri deposit is seen as the centrepiece of Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions. Reports say that officials estimate that around 50 tonnes of gold are present at the site, making it one of the most significant discoveries in the country in recent years.

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The news comes in the wake of the continued dependence of India on imports despite India being a large consumer of gold, estimated at over 800 tonnes per annum. The country’s domestic production has been restricted after the shutting down of Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka in 2000. Until now, Hutti Gold Mines in Karnataka has been the country’s sole producer of gold, producing 1.5 tonnes per annum.

First major private gold mine since Independence

As per reports, to help bridge the gap between demand and local supply, Andhra Pradesh has operationalised the Jonnagiri gold project, described as India’s first large-scale private gold mining venture since Independence. The project has been developed by Geomysore Services India Private Limited with an investment of more than Rs 400 crore.

The open-pit mine covers nearly 598 hectares and is expected to produce up to 1,000 kilograms of refined gold every year at peak capacity. Officials say the mine has a projected operating life of around 15 years, making it an important contributor to India’s domestic gold supply.

Modern technology helping unlock lower-grade reserves

Authorities said large-scale gold extraction today requires significant investment and advanced technical expertise, which is why mining rights are being awarded through competitive bidding. Private sector participation is considered crucial because modern gold deposits often contain lower concentrations of the precious metal than in the past.

According to reports, officials noted that processing one tonne of rock now yields about one gram of refined gold, compared to roughly three grams per tonne historically. Any deposit producing less than 0.8 grams per tonne is generally considered uneconomical. To improve recovery, the Jonnagiri facility uses advanced crushing systems, carbon-in-leach technology and modern smelting furnaces to turn hard rock ore into high-purity doré bars.

With large portions of the mining area still undergoing further exploration, the state expects proven reserves to grow in the future, strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a major player in India’s push for mineral self-reliance.

Also Read: Indore Tragedy: 20-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Building Days Before Rescheduled Exam  

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India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production
Tags: 50 tonne goldAndhra Pradeshgold

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India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production

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India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production
India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production
India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production
India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve That Could Transform Domestic Production

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