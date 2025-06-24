Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > India’s Operation Sindhu Evacuates Over 3,150 Citizens From Conflict Hit Iran And Israel

India’s Operation Sindhu Evacuates Over 3,150 Citizens From Conflict Hit Iran And Israel

India's Operation Sindhu has successfully evacuated over 3,150 citizens from Iran and Israel amid rising tensions. Special flights brought back nationals from Mashhad and Amman. Evacuees praised the government's swift action, calling the support "commendable" and the return "a huge relief."

Indian Nationals arriving at Delhi
Indian Nationals arriving at Delhi

Published By: ARZU SETH
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 19:10:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India’s Operation Sindhu has successfully airlifted more than 3,150 people from Iran and Israel amid growing tensions following the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites.

India continues its evacuation efforts from conflict-hit countries Iran and Israel under operation Sindhu with The latest batches of 292 and 282 Indians arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad on special flights landing at 3:30 am and 3:00 pm on June 24, respectively.

The evacuees from Iran have shared their experiences of the tense situation in Iran and expressed deep gratitude to the Indian government and embassy officials.

An evacuee, Fayaz Haider, said, “The way the situation is unfolding in Iran, it’s a great feeling to be back in India. My heart is filled with joy, and I’m feeling really good.

You Might Be Interested In

The government has been very supportive, and the embassy has been fantastic. Our diplomacy is top-notch, and our Prime Minister’s efforts are commendable.

The situation in Iran was like a war, but we were told to stay in the hotel provided by the embassy and not to venture out because the situation was unpredictable”.

Other Evacuees Thanked the government, saying, “We are very thankful, very happy.

 It feels so good to be back in our country. Long live India! We love India. We got a lot of help from here (India). We also got support there (in Iran). We had no trouble.”

In a separate development, the IAF C-17 flight that brought back 161 Indian nationals who were stranded in Israel has safely returned to India as part of Operation Sindhu.

The group arrived in New Delhi from Amman, Jordan, on a special flight that landed at 8:20 am.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, welcomed the returning nationals at the airport. The safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remain the highest priority for the Government, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

India’s Operation Sindhu was launched last week to evacuate its citizens from Iran and Israel amidst the escalating tensions between the two nations.

The operation aims to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the conflict-affected regions.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified, with both countries exchanging heavy attacks, including hundreds of missiles and drones targeting cities, military installations, and strategic facilities, over the past week.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Conflict Live Updates: ‘Do Not Drop Bombs’, Trump Warns Israel

Tags: israel-iranlatest india newsoperation sindhu
Advertisement

More News

Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?