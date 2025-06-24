India’s Operation Sindhu Evacuates Over 3,150 Citizens From Conflict Hit Iran And Israel

India’s Operation Sindhu has successfully airlifted more than 3,150 people from Iran and Israel amid growing tensions following the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites.

India continues its evacuation efforts from conflict-hit countries Iran and Israel under operation Sindhu with The latest batches of 292 and 282 Indians arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad on special flights landing at 3:30 am and 3:00 pm on June 24, respectively.

The evacuees from Iran have shared their experiences of the tense situation in Iran and expressed deep gratitude to the Indian government and embassy officials.

An evacuee, Fayaz Haider, said, “The way the situation is unfolding in Iran, it’s a great feeling to be back in India. My heart is filled with joy, and I’m feeling really good.

The government has been very supportive, and the embassy has been fantastic. Our diplomacy is top-notch, and our Prime Minister’s efforts are commendable.

The situation in Iran was like a war, but we were told to stay in the hotel provided by the embassy and not to venture out because the situation was unpredictable”.

Other Evacuees Thanked the government, saying, “We are very thankful, very happy.

It feels so good to be back in our country. Long live India! We love India. We got a lot of help from here (India). We also got support there (in Iran). We had no trouble.”

In a separate development, the IAF C-17 flight that brought back 161 Indian nationals who were stranded in Israel has safely returned to India as part of Operation Sindhu.

The group arrived in New Delhi from Amman, Jordan, on a special flight that landed at 8:20 am.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, welcomed the returning nationals at the airport. The safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remain the highest priority for the Government, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

India’s Operation Sindhu was launched last week to evacuate its citizens from Iran and Israel amidst the escalating tensions between the two nations.

The operation aims to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the conflict-affected regions.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified, with both countries exchanging heavy attacks, including hundreds of missiles and drones targeting cities, military installations, and strategic facilities, over the past week.

