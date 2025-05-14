India’s Operation Sindoor: How IAF Jammed China-Made Air Defence Systems In Pakistan Within 23 Minutes

India’s Operation Sindoor showcased IAF’s precision strikes and electronic warfare mastery by jamming Pakistan’s China-made air defence systems in just 23 minutes.

In a powerful message of military precision and technological self-reliance, the Government of India has officially revealed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a swift and strategic response to a Pakistan-linked terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

IAF Jammed Chinese-Made Air Defence Systems Installed by Pakistan

According to the statement released on Wednesday, Indian Air Force (IAF) assets not only penetrated enemy airspace virtually undetected but jammed Chinese-supplied air defence systems deployed by Pakistan along its border and the Line of Control (LoC). This electronic warfare feat rendered the adversary’s defences useless and allowed India to complete its entire operation in just 23 minutes.

The operation exposed the vulnerabilities in the Chinese air defence systems used by Pakistan and highlighted India’s superior electronic warfare and drone technology.

Key Pakistani Airbases Targeted With Surgical Precision

India’s offensive was laser-focused and politically calibrated, with key Pakistani airbases Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan targeted using loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones. These drones hovered over enemy territory, identifying and destroying high-value targets, including radar systems and missile installations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India confirmed that the mission was carried out without crossing the LoC or international border, underscoring the precision and strategic intent behind the operation.

All Indian Assets Safe, Enemy Weapons Neutralised

The statement asserted that the mission was executed without any loss of Indian assets, owing to the successful deployment of long-range indigenous drones and guided munitions. These modern systems were integrated with advanced planning and surveillance, ensuring full mission success.

India’s home-grown air defence systems, including Akash, Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns, intercepted and destroyed multiple hostile projectiles, including:

Chinese-made PL-15 missiles

Turkish-origin UAVs (‘Yiha’ or ‘Yeehaw’)

Long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones

ISRO’s Strategic Role in the Operation

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also played a vital role in Operation Sindoor. Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed that at least 10 satellites are dedicated to national security, aiding real-time surveillance and operational planning during the mission.

Showcasing India’s Military Tech Superiority

India backed its claims with forensically examined debris of enemy weapons intercepted during the operation. These remains proved Pakistan’s reliance on foreign-supplied systems, including Chinese and Turkish technologies, which were efficiently neutralised by Indian defences.

More importantly, every system used by India was either indigenously made or battle-proven, further validating India’s move towards defence self-reliance.

Operation Sindoor: A Landmark in India’s Defence Indigenisation

Highlighting the broader significance, the government statement concluded that Operation Sindoor reflects not just tactical brilliance but also the success of India’s Make in India defence initiative.

The integration of drone warfare, counter-UAS systems, electronic warfare tools, and air defence networks has set a new benchmark for 21st-century military operations, positioning India as a technologically advanced military power in the global arena.

ALSO READ: India’s Precision Strikes Damaged Pakistan’s Air Bases, Satellite Images Show