Thursday, May 15, 2025
India’s Precision Strikes Damaged Pakistan’s Air Bases, Satellite Images Show

NYT reports India had an edge over Pakistan in recent military clashes. Satellite images show visible damage to Pakistan’s air bases from Indian strikes.

India reportedly had a clear upper hand in targeting Pakistan’s key military facilities and airfields during the recent four-day conflict, The New York Times reported, based on analysis of high-resolution satellite images. The images, taken before and after the strikes, reveal visible damage to several Pakistani sites caused by Indian air attacks.

The report called the clash the “most expansive fighting in half a century” between the two nuclear-armed nations. Both sides used drones and precision missiles to test air defenses and strike strategic military locations. However, satellite images suggest India caused most of the confirmed damage, especially to Pakistani military sites.

According to the NYT, India’s strikes appeared more accurate and were mainly aimed at damaging Pakistan’s military infrastructure. “India had a clear edge in targeting Pakistan’s military facilities and airfields,” the report said, as the focus shifted from symbolic air raids to more direct attacks on defense capabilities.

One of the major targets was the Bholari air base, located less than 100 miles from Karachi. Indian officials claimed a successful hit on an aircraft hangar. Satellite visuals supported this, showing visible damage to what looked like a hangar.

A more sensitive site, Nur Khan air base, was also reportedly struck by Indian forces. This base is just 15 miles from both the Pakistani Army headquarters and the Prime Minister’s office and is close to the unit responsible for protecting Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Its selection as a target shows how deeply India penetrated Pakistan’s defense.

The Indian military stated that it had targeted runways and facilities at several Pakistani bases. For example, satellite images confirmed runway damage at the Rahim Yar Khan air base, which was later declared non-operational by Pakistan on May 10. Similarly, Sargodha air base in Punjab province also showed runway sections damaged by India’s precision weapons.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials claimed to have destroyed India’s Udhampur air base, but NYT noted that satellite images from May 12 showed no visible damage there.

The conflict began after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. Pakistan responded with attempts to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

India countered aggressively by hitting Pakistani military installations at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian. Indian strikes also destroyed radar installations at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base using high-precision weapons.

The four-day conflict ended on May 10 after both countries reached a mutual understanding to de-escalate.

newsx

