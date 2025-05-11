The precision strikes carried out by the Indian Army under Operation Sindoor left more than 100 terrorists killed, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said during a special media briefing on Sunday.

The precision strikes carried out by the Indian Army under Operation Sindoor left more than 100 terrorists killed, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said during a special media briefing on Sunday evening.

“You are all familiar by now with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely taken in Pahalgam on 22nd April. When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation,” Ghai said.

“‘Operation Sindoor’ was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not state here is the often-stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror,” the Lieutenant General said, adding that those “strikes across nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed”.

Speaking on the outcomes of the strikes, Lieutenant General Ghai highlighted the meticulous efforts of the Indian Army to identify and neutralise terror hubs, some of which have long been linked to infamous terrorist organisations.

“It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape across the borders and the identification of terror camps and training sites,” Ghai further said, emphasising that numerous terror locations were discovered during the intelligence operations, although some camps were found to be abandoned. “Some of these terror hubs were now bereft of presence and had preemptively been vacated, fearing retribution from us,” he added.

The DGMO noted that the Indian military adhered to a strict principle during the strikes, stressing precision to avoid collateral damage. “There was also a term of reference and our own binding self-imposed restriction to target only terrorists and thus prevent collateral damage,” he stated, underlining the strategic restraint exercised during the operations.

The strikes, which targetted nine terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), resulted in significant terrorist casualties. “Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf, and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama attack,” Ghai said.

“The Line of Control was also violated soon after by Pakistan, and the erratic and rattled response was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages, and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a tragic loss of lives,” he added.

In the course of these operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy played a pivotal role. “The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions,” Ghai explained. He further noted that IAF assets were actively engaged, ensuring the success of the operations through precision strikes.

