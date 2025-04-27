India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s prompt and compassionate response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar last month.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s prompt and compassionate response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar last month. The Prime Minister shared the harrowing images from Myanmar, where precious lives lay trapped under debris, and how India launched “Operation Brahma” immediately to assist the affected.

Operation Brahma: A Mission of Humanity

As PM Modi explained, both the Indian Air Force and Navy swiftly mobilized to Myanmar, carrying essential supplies and setting up relief operations. A field hospital was established on-site to provide urgent medical assistance, while a team of Indian engineers assessed the damage to critical buildings and infrastructure. Along with this, India sent blankets, tents, food, medicines, and other necessary supplies to support the victims.

The Indian teams earned widespread appreciation for their efforts. One of the most moving moments came when Indian personnel rescued a woman over 70 years old, who had been trapped under the rubble for more than 18 hours. After being discharged from the hospital, she expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying it was the Indian forces who had given her a second life.

Through his address, PM Modi underlined India’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian service, showing that India stands ready to extend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed.

