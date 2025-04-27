Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s prompt and compassionate response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar last month.

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma


In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s prompt and compassionate response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar last month. The Prime Minister shared the harrowing images from Myanmar, where precious lives lay trapped under debris, and how India launched “Operation Brahma” immediately to assist the affected.

Operation Brahma: A Mission of Humanity

As PM Modi explained, both the Indian Air Force and Navy swiftly mobilized to Myanmar, carrying essential supplies and setting up relief operations. A field hospital was established on-site to provide urgent medical assistance, while a team of Indian engineers assessed the damage to critical buildings and infrastructure. Along with this, India sent blankets, tents, food, medicines, and other necessary supplies to support the victims.

The Indian teams earned widespread appreciation for their efforts. One of the most moving moments came when Indian personnel rescued a woman over 70 years old, who had been trapped under the rubble for more than 18 hours. After being discharged from the hospital, she expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying it was the Indian forces who had given her a second life.

Through his address, PM Modi underlined India’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian service, showing that India stands ready to extend a helping hand whenever and wherever needed.

Must Read: Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian Space Journey From Cycle To Moon

Filed under

mann ki baat Myanmar Earthquake

newsx

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann...
newsx

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki...
IB Hands Over List of 500

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification...
newsx

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian...
newsx

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who...
newsx

Nyay Zarur Milega: PM Modi Starts His 121st Mann Ki Baat With Pahalgam Terror Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann...

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification Amid Pahalgam Attack

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification...

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian Space Journey From Cycle To Moon

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian...

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who Is He?

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who...

Nyay Zarur Milega: PM Modi Starts His 121st Mann Ki Baat With Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nyay Zarur Milega: PM Modi Starts His 121st Mann Ki Baat With Pahalgam Terror Attack

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After