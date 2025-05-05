India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions Risk Grid Collapse Without Urgent Overhaul

As India pushes solar power growth, experts warn of blackout risks like Spain’s. Grid upgrades, data accuracy, and better governance are now crucial for energy security.

India is racing ahead in the global renewable energy race, but the nation may face serious consequences if its power grid isn’t strengthened in time. A recent blackout in Spain and Portugal has raised alarms, drawing comparisons to India’s 2012 power crisis that left 400 million citizens without electricity for days. Experts warn that unless India prioritizes grid stability, such failures could happen again despite a growing and greener energy supply.

India has made commendable strides in increasing electricity access. The government has built more power generation capacity and expanded availability to millions of homes. However, grid stability has not kept pace with this growth. As more renewable sources like solar and wind enter the system, managing this complex network becomes even more challenging.

The recent collapse in Spain’s grid—believed to be worsened by solar energy variability offers a warning for India. While the exact cause is still unclear, the loss of connectivity with France’s stable grid triggered the blackout. With India aggressively adopting solar power, similar instability could occur without better regulation and planning.

Importantly, India is not being advised to slow down its renewable efforts. In fact, solar and wind power offer major advantages: reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels, delivering low-cost energy, and reaching rural areas where the regular grid cannot.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Driven by these benefits, India added 34 gigawatts of new generation capacity last year, with 85% from renewables 24 GW from solar alone. The country plans to add another 300 GW by 2030, mostly through private sector investment. Companies like ReNew Power and Tata Power are leading the charge, backed by investor confidence. Just this week, the UAE-led ALTERRA and Brookfield Asset Management pledged $100 million to support solar firm Evren.

From street vendors using rooftop solar in remote villages to billion-dollar green projects, India’s energy story is impressive. Yet, government responsibility cannot be ignored. It must ensure the grid can handle growing demand and input. Experts estimate the cost of necessary upgrades between $107 billion and $500 billion an enormous investment that New Delhi is hesitant to make, but cannot avoid.

Further complicating the issue is the lack of data on what exactly is being built. Many solar systems, especially off-grid and hybrid ones, aren’t officially tracked. Spain, for example, may have 10.5 GW more photovoltaic capacity than official records show. This lack of transparency makes demand and supply predictions inaccurate, putting pressure on the grid.

India faces a similar risk. Authorities must urgently improve tracking of solar installations and consumption. Accurate data is key for a reliable grid.

Meanwhile, corporate governance issues are also emerging. Gensol Engineering Ltd., once seen as a promising solar company, saw its value fall by 70% in two months after its founders were accused of misconduct. Government raids and financial scrutiny have shaken confidence in the solar sector. Regulators now recognize the need for higher accountability and oversight.

Despite these hurdles, India’s per-capita electricity usage remains low just 1,331 kWh compared to China’s 6,257 kWh in 2022–23. The government is determined to narrow this gap as more voters demand reliable power. In the coming decades, India is expected to add more energy capacity than any other country, with renewables playing the central role.

To avoid repeating history and suffering widespread blackouts, India must now focus on improving data accuracy, modernizing its power grid, and strengthening corporate regulations. As Europe’s blackout reminded us, economic growth and more energy do not guarantee energy stability constant planning and investment are key.

ALSO READ: India Temporarily Halts Chenab River Flow After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Sends Warning To Pakistan