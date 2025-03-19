India’s Richest MLA Is This BJP Leader With Assets Worth ₹3,400 Crore: ADR Report

At the top of the list is BJP MLA Parag Shah, representing Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East constituency, with declared assets worth a massive ₹3,400 crore, making him the richest MLA in India.

The latest report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed staggering disparities in the wealth of India’s state legislators. The study, based on self-sworn affidavits filed before elections, analyzed 4,092 MLAs across 28 State Assemblies and three Union Territories.

At the top of the list is BJP MLA Parag Shah, representing Mumbai’s Ghatkopar East constituency, with declared assets worth a massive ₹3,400 crore, making him the richest MLA in India. Close behind is Congress leader DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura, Karnataka, who holds assets exceeding ₹1,413 crore.

On the other end of the spectrum, BJP MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara from Indus, West Bengal, is the poorest MLA in the country, with a mere ₹1,700 in declared assets.

India’s Wealthiest MLAs: State-wise Analysis

Among the top 10 richest MLAs, Andhra Pradesh leads with four legislators, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (₹931 crore) and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (₹757 crore). Other high-profile MLAs include:

KH Puttaswamy Gowda (Independent, Karnataka) – ₹1,267 crore

Priyakrishna (Congress, Karnataka) – ₹1,156 crore

P Narayana (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹824 crore

V Prashanthi Reddy (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – ₹716 crore

Which States Have the Richest MLAs?

The report highlights massive wealth disparities across states. Karnataka MLAs (223 members) collectively hold ₹14,179 crore, followed by:

Maharashtra MLAs (286 members): ₹12,424 crore

Andhra Pradesh MLAs (174 members): ₹11,323 crore

The highest average assets per MLA are found in:

Andhra Pradesh: ₹65.07 crore

Karnataka: ₹63.58 crore

Maharashtra: ₹43.44 crore

In contrast, states with the lowest wealth per MLA include:

Tripura: ₹1.51 crore per MLA

West Bengal: ₹2.80 crore per MLA

Kerala: ₹3.13 crore per MLA

Total MLA Wealth Surpasses Small State Budgets

The combined wealth of all 4,092 sitting MLAs stands at ₹73,348 crore, which is more than the annual budgets of Nagaland (₹23,086 crore), Tripura (₹26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (₹22,022 crore) combined.

Party-Wise Breakdown of MLA Wealth

BJP (1,653 MLAs): ₹26,270 crore

Congress (646 MLAs): ₹17,357 crore

TDP (134 MLAs): ₹9,108 crore

AAP (123 MLAs): ₹7.33 crore per MLA (on average)

Rising Criminal Cases Among MLAs

Beyond wealth, the ADR report also sheds light on the increasing criminal records of Indian legislators. Out of 4,092 MLAs analyzed, 1,861 (45%) have declared criminal cases, including 1,205 (29%) facing serious charges such as murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women.

States with the Most MLAs Facing Criminal Cases:

Andhra Pradesh: 138 MLAs (79%)

Kerala: 93 MLAs (69%)

Telangana: 82 MLAs (69%)

Bihar: 158 MLAs (66%)

Maharashtra: 187 MLAs (65%)

Serious Criminal Offenses:

54 MLAs have declared murder cases (IPC Section 302).

226 MLAs are accused of attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

127 MLAs face charges related to crimes against women.

13 MLAs have declared rape charges (IPC Section 376).

Interestingly, the report highlights that MLAs with criminal records tend to be wealthier, with an average of ₹20.97 crore per MLA, compared to ₹15.38 crore for those without criminal cases.

