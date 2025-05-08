Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India’s S-400 Air Defence Destroys 8 Pakistani Missiles in Jammu Attack, Retaliates with Precision Strikes

India’s S-400 Air Defence Destroys 8 Pakistani Missiles in Jammu Attack, Retaliates with Precision Strikes

India intercepts 8 missiles and multiple drones from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor; Indian jets hit Lahore air defence site in precision retaliation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dangerously overnight as Pakistan launched a coordinated missile and drone attack targeting key cities in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. In a decisive show of strength, India’s S-400 air defence system intercepted eight missiles mid-air, while Indian forces shot down multiple drones attempting to breach critical military and civilian areas.

Multiple Regions Targeted; Electricity Cut in Jammu During Defence Ops

The civil airport in Jammu, along with areas in Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and surrounding localities, were targeted by Pakistani missiles. In response, power was temporarily cut in parts of Jammu to facilitate clear airspace operations by India’s defence grid.

Two drones were destroyed near Jammu University, while one drone hit the Jammu Airport. Three others were neutralised in Pathankot, Jammu city, and Udhampur, and another was spotted and downed in Sujanpur, Pathankot. Additional explosions were reported in Jaisalmer, and mortar shelling intensified in Tanghdhar, indicating a widespread offensive from across the border.

Civilian Areas Under Fire; 16 Dead in Pakistani Shelling

Civilian casualties have been reported, with 16 people including women and children killed in heavy Pakistani artillery fire across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors. Pakistani forces also struck cities in Punjab and Rajasthan, including Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Adampur, Bhuj, and Chandigarh, causing widespread panic.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Operation Sindoor Followed by Pakistan’s Retaliation

This escalation followed India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. During an earlier press briefing, the Defence Ministry had clarified that India’s operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding direct hits on Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

“Any attack on Indian military assets will receive an appropriate response,” India had warned—hours before Pakistan’s massive retaliatory assault began late May 7.

India’s Counter-Attack: Pakistani Air Defence Systems Targeted

In the early hours of May 8, India responded swiftly, targeting Pakistan’s air defence radar systems. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a major Pakistani air defence installation in Lahore has been neutralised.

“India responded in the same domain with the same intensity. Debris recovered from various sites proves the origin and intent of Pakistan’s attacks,” the Ministry said.

All Pakistani Missiles and Drones Intercepted

Despite the scale of the Pakistani offensive, India’s Integrated Air Defence and Counter-UAS Grid proved highly effective. Every missile and drone threat was intercepted and destroyed before reaching critical infrastructure, including high-value military bases across Northern and Western India.

The Pakistani assault targeted Awantipura, Srinagar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, but all were successfully defended.

India Emphasises Intent to Avoid Escalation—If Respected

In its concluding statement, the Indian Armed Forces reiterated their stance on restrain\ “Indian Armed Forces remain committed to non-escalation—provided Pakistan refrains from further military provocations.”

Filed under


newsx

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed...
newsx

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor
newsx

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor
The Bureau of Civil Aviat

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur
An F-16 jet from Pakistan

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War
As military tensions cont

US Marco Rubio Urges India For Immediate De-Escalation Amid Fresh Attacks By Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed for 3 Days

Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed...

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor

Indian Drone Destroys Pakistan’s Air Defence, Reaches Lahore In Operation Sindoor

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

India Shoots Down Two Pakistani JF-17 jets Amid Escalating Tensions in Operation Sindoor

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur

Breaking: Nationwide Airport Security Tightened, Military Bases Targeted in Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War

Pakistan F-16 Shot Down – Why Pakistan Can’t Use F-16s Against India During War

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media