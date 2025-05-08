India’s S-400 Air Defence Destroys 8 Pakistani Missiles in Jammu Attack, Retaliates with Precision Strikes

India intercepts 8 missiles and multiple drones from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor; Indian jets hit Lahore air defence site in precision retaliation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dangerously overnight as Pakistan launched a coordinated missile and drone attack targeting key cities in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. In a decisive show of strength, India’s S-400 air defence system intercepted eight missiles mid-air, while Indian forces shot down multiple drones attempting to breach critical military and civilian areas.

Multiple Regions Targeted; Electricity Cut in Jammu During Defence Ops

The civil airport in Jammu, along with areas in Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and surrounding localities, were targeted by Pakistani missiles. In response, power was temporarily cut in parts of Jammu to facilitate clear airspace operations by India’s defence grid.

Two drones were destroyed near Jammu University, while one drone hit the Jammu Airport. Three others were neutralised in Pathankot, Jammu city, and Udhampur, and another was spotted and downed in Sujanpur, Pathankot. Additional explosions were reported in Jaisalmer, and mortar shelling intensified in Tanghdhar, indicating a widespread offensive from across the border.

Civilian Areas Under Fire; 16 Dead in Pakistani Shelling

Civilian casualties have been reported, with 16 people including women and children killed in heavy Pakistani artillery fire across Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors. Pakistani forces also struck cities in Punjab and Rajasthan, including Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Adampur, Bhuj, and Chandigarh, causing widespread panic.

India’s Operation Sindoor Followed by Pakistan’s Retaliation

This escalation followed India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. During an earlier press briefing, the Defence Ministry had clarified that India’s operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding direct hits on Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

“Any attack on Indian military assets will receive an appropriate response,” India had warned—hours before Pakistan’s massive retaliatory assault began late May 7.

India’s Counter-Attack: Pakistani Air Defence Systems Targeted

In the early hours of May 8, India responded swiftly, targeting Pakistan’s air defence radar systems. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a major Pakistani air defence installation in Lahore has been neutralised.

“India responded in the same domain with the same intensity. Debris recovered from various sites proves the origin and intent of Pakistan’s attacks,” the Ministry said.

All Pakistani Missiles and Drones Intercepted

Despite the scale of the Pakistani offensive, India’s Integrated Air Defence and Counter-UAS Grid proved highly effective. Every missile and drone threat was intercepted and destroyed before reaching critical infrastructure, including high-value military bases across Northern and Western India.

The Pakistani assault targeted Awantipura, Srinagar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, but all were successfully defended.

India Emphasises Intent to Avoid Escalation—If Respected

In its concluding statement, the Indian Armed Forces reiterated their stance on restrain\ “Indian Armed Forces remain committed to non-escalation—provided Pakistan refrains from further military provocations.”