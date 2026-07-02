India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper Arrives in Bengaluru: Route, Stations, Ticket Price, Features

India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper: Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Sleeper train this time connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. The new train has arrived at Bengaluru railway station before its expected launch date. It is built by BEML using Integral Coach Factory (ICF) technology. The main aim of the sleeper train is to make travel overnight between the two cities which can be faster and more comfortable. Railways officials say the development is confirmed but the exact time is not fully clear yet the service is expected to begin soon.

Bengaluru- Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route

In May , Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train will start its run pretty soon. This fresh service is expected to make the commute less difficult for passengers traveling from Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai, mainly by sharpening rail connectivity. The Bengaluru station itself, from where this train will operate will be looked after by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Bengaluru- Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Features

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed to give passengers a quicker, safer, and more comfortable travel experience. It’s a 16-coach train that can seat 823 passengers, and it has berths that are ergonomically shaped with better padding, maybe, plus automatic doors and an improved suspension for a more even ride.

There are also advanced safety systems like Kavach, and an emergency talk-back setup which helps in a hurry. On top of that, the train includes modern driver controls, better sanitation technology, and an aerodynamic form, so overall it feels like one of Indian Railways’ more advanced sleeper trains.

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