Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Singh announced that trials for the Gaganyaan Mission, India's first human spaceflight mission, are set to begin with the ROBO Mission by the end of 2025.

India’s Space Sector Set to Reach USD 44 Billion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh says, “India's Space technology is no longer confined only to the launch of rockets, but is also playing a major role in revolutionising governance by supplementing transparency, grievance redressal and citizen participation”


India’s space sector will surge to USD 44 billion in the near future, marking a nearly five-fold growth, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said while addressing the ‘Space-Tech for Good Governance’ Conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Singh pointed to the National Space Innovation and Applications (NSIL) and In-SPACe, which he said have fostered collaboration between government and non-government entities, driving India’s space economy to USD 8 billion.

“Gone are the days when we used to take the lead from others. Now, India sets the cue for others to follow,” Singh said while highlighting India’s growing stature in global space exploration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“India’s space budget has tripled from 5,615 crores in 2013-14 to 13,416 crores in the recent budget, a staggering 138.93 percent increase,” he underlined, adding that ISRO recently celebrated its 100th satellite launch with the NAVIC satellite, marking a key milestone in India’s space journey.

“The number of startups has grown from one to more than 300, positioning India as a key revenue generator in the global space market. India has launched 433 foreign satellites, 396 of which have been launched since 2014 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, generating USD 192 million and Euro 272 million in revenue,” the minister said.

Shedding light on India’s roadmap for space exploration, Singh announced that trials for the Gaganyaan Mission, India’s first human spaceflight mission, are set to begin with the ROBO Mission by the end of 2025.

Four astronauts have been identified for the mission, with one already invited by the US to visit the International Space Station.

“India’s space technology is no longer confined only to rocket launches but is also playing a major role in revolutionising governance by supplementing transparency, grievance redressal, and citizen participation,” he said, adding that in the process, the scope of corrupt practices is reduced, there is more discipline in observing timelines, and there is less so-called red tape.

The minister also emphasised on space technology’s role in India’s agricultural sector—one of the major pillars of the economy—stating that it has become an invaluable force multiplier in improving decision-making, weather forecasting, communication, disaster preparedness, early warning systems, urban planning, and security.

 

ALSO READ: London’s Big Ben Area Cordoned off as Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs Elizabeth Tower

Filed under

Indian Space Sector Jitendra Singh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Can Mumbai Indians Overcome IPL 2025 Setbacks Without Jasprit Bumrah?

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

Daylight Saving Time 2025: When Do Clocks Change And Will It End For Good?

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To Watch Live

India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Date, Time, Squad And Where To...

Entertainment

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Watch: Kareena Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Shares Warm Hug At IIFA 2025 Press Conference

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women