Thursday, May 8, 2025
  • India’s Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty To Benefit Border States, Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

India’s Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty To Benefit Border States, Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Following the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan has been officially suspended by the Indian government. Calling the 1960 treaty a “historic mistake” by previous administrations, Chouhan described the suspension […]

India’s Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty To Benefit Border States, Farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan


Following the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan has been officially suspended by the Indian government.

Calling the 1960 treaty a “historic mistake” by previous administrations, Chouhan described the suspension as a bold, corrective step that would now enable India to reclaim and utilize waters from rivers such as Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum, long diverted to Pakistan under the treaty’s terms.

Water for Indian Farmers: Short, Mid, and Long-Term Plans Ahead

The minister assured the farming community, especially those in bordering states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territories like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, that they would benefit from greater water availability for irrigation.

“This is a historic decision in the interest of the country and the farming community,” said Chouhan, affirming that the government will prepare short-term, mid-term, and long-term irrigation strategies to ensure every drop of water is used productively.

Indus Water Treaty – A One-Sided Deal, Says Minister

Referring to the IWT, which was brokered in 1960, Chouhan criticized the agreement for granting Pakistan access to nearly 80% of water from the shared rivers, despite the rivers originating in India.

“The treaty was a historical mistake that benefited Pakistan disproportionately,” Chouhan emphasized, adding that its suspension is not just symbolic but strategic for long-term water security.

Link to Operation Sindoor and National Security

The decision to suspend the treaty comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action conducted on the night of May 6–7, where Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine major terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Targets included Bahawalpur, a known base of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The strikes were executed two weeks after the Pahalgam massacre.

Chouhan praised the Indian Army for its “successful execution” of the operation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism at its roots under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

What Lies Ahead

While diplomatic ripples are expected globally from the suspension of the IWT, India appears committed to prioritizing internal security and farmer welfare over past bilateral agreements.

Experts warn of rising tensions, but many see this as a turning point in India’s water diplomacy and counter-terrorism strategy.

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

India Pakistan river treaty Indus Water Treaty suspended Shivraj Singh Chouhan Indus water

