‘India’s water will flow for India’s benefit’: PM Modi Releases New Statement For Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly stated that India’s decision to stop sharing water with Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty will not be reversed. Speaking at an ABP Network event, PM Modi declared, “These days, there is a lot of discussion in the media about water… Earlier, even the water that was India’s right was flowing out of the country. Now, India’s water will flow for India’s benefit, it will be conserved for India’s benefit, and it will be used for India’s progress.”

He emphasized that India will now prioritize its own water needs, ensuring that resources are used for the country’s development and security.

Diplomatic Action After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The freeze on the Indus Water Treaty is part of India’s strong response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people—25 tourists and a local—were killed. The move is seen as a major diplomatic step to pressure Pakistan, which heavily depends on water from the Indus River system.

Under the 1961 treaty, India has the right to use a significant portion of the river’s water but had previously allowed much of it to flow into Pakistan. Now, India has decided to fully utilize its share, marking a shift in policy.

Additional Measures Against Pakistan

Along with stopping water supply, India has taken other strict actions, including:

Closing the border with Pakistan.

Cancelling visas for Pakistani nationals in India.

These steps aim to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and economically following the terror attack.

International Support for India

The attack has drawn global condemnation, with the United Nations criticizing Pakistan for its role in supporting terrorism. Many countries have expressed solidarity with India, increasing pressure on Pakistan to act against terror groups operating from its soil.

In response to rising security concerns, India will conduct a large-scale civil defence drill to prepare civilians and students for potential emergencies. The exercise is designed to enhance public readiness in case of hostile attacks.

A Strong Stand for National Interest

PM Modi’s decision to halt water sharing underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its resources and security. By taking firm action, the government is sending a clear message that India will no longer tolerate terrorism—and will use every available means to protect its citizens.

“India’s water will be used for India’s interests,” the Prime Minister said, reaffirming the nation’s resolve.

